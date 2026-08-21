Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi's Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer Awarapan 2 has completed its first week at the box office with a strong performance. According to Sacnilk data, the romantic-action sequel collected an estimated Rs 113.50 crore in India net during its first seven days. Its India gross collection stood at around Rs 135.37 crore, while its worldwide gross reached approximately Rs 161.67 crore.

The film, which hit theatres on August 14, 2026, benefited significantly from the Independence Day holiday. It opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 before witnessing a major jump on Saturday, when it earned Rs 33.75 crore. The film collected Rs 26 crore on Sunday, while Monday saw its earnings fall to Rs 9.25 crore.

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It earned Rs 9.75 crore on Tuesday and approximately Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday (Day 7), taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 113.50 crore.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2007 romantic-action drama Awarapan. The film brings back Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and features Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles, along with Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

The sequel carries forward the franchise's emotional and intense storytelling, blending love, sacrifice, crime and redemption. Emraan Hashmi once again portrays a character caught between violence, personal relationships and the search for redemption.

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With its combination of romance, action and emotional drama, Awarapan 2 aims to build on the legacy of its predecessor while introducing a new chapter in the story. The film was released in theatres on August 14, 2026, and has attracted significant attention from audiences and fans of the original.

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