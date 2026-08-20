Yash's Toxic Set For Massive Release Worldwide In Over 12,000 Screens; Advance Booking Opens On Friday

Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is gearing up for a major theatrical rollout as it seeks to reach a wide audience across India and international markets. The upcoming action drama has attracted attention for its scale, multilingual release and extensive distribution plans.

Advance Booking

Bookings for Toxic are scheduled to begin in India on Friday, giving the film five days of pre-sales before it reaches cinemas. The movie is reportedly targeting a worldwide release across more than 12,000 screens, according to a report by trade tracker Sacnilk. However, the final global screen count is yet to be confirmed.

The film will be released in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, allowing it to reach audiences across different regions. The English version will be distributed internationally by Lionsgate.

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Toxic Worldwide Distribution

As reported by Sacnilk, several distributors are involved in the film's Indian release. AA Films is handling North India and Nepal, while Sri Venkateswara Creations is associated with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. Panorama Films will handle the Kerala release.

For Tamil Nadu, the distribution is being managed through Think Studios, S Picture and White Nights, in association with Trident Arts and Five Star Senthil.

Toxic Cast And Certification

The film features superstar Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic has been described as the first Kannada film to be shot in both Kannada and English. The movie has received an 18+ adult certification and has a theatrical runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.

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