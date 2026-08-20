Irumudi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees Impressive Ticket Sales Before Release

Telugu action drama Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, has seen seen good advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on Friday

Advance Booking Day 1

Irumudi has recorded an India advance gross of Rs 5.46 crore, with 3,47,802 tickets sold across 2,983 shows in 876 theatres spanning 407 cities. The film has registered 31.5% overall occupancy, including 48 housefull shows and 615 fast-filling shows, according to tracker Trade Tollywood.

The Telugu version accounts for the majority of the bookings, generating Rs 5.43 crore from 3,45,755 tickets across 2,870 shows, with 32.1% occupancy. The Tamil version has recorded Rs 2.58 lakh from 2,047 tickets across 113 shows, with 6.7% occupancy, as per Trade Tollywood.

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Format-Wise Advance Booking

The 2D format has contributed Rs 5.39 crore to the advance gross, with 3,45,621 tickets sold across 2,976 shows at 31.3% occupancy. The EPIQ format has recorded Rs 4.34 lakh from 1,455 tickets across five shows, with 99.7% occupancy. Meanwhile, Dolby Cinema 2D has generated Rs 2.31 lakh from 726 tickets across two shows, according to the tracker.

Cast And Crew

Shiva Nirvana serves as the writer and director. The film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshathra, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Swasika Vijay, Ramesh Indira, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kishore Kumar Polimera, Meesala Lakshman, Ramana Bhargav and Karthik Adusumilli.

Irumudi Plot

Irumudi follows a man with a troubled past who now lives a quiet life with his daughter. When she asks him to take up Ayyappa Deeksha, he agrees to follow the 41-day spiritual vow.

The decision becomes an important part of his life as he tries to maintain discipline while dealing with the challenges connected to his past. The film focuses on his personal journey and the bond he shares with his daughter.

About Irumudi

Irumudi is a Telugu drama directed and written by Shiva Nirvana. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 21, 2026. It will be available in Telugu and Tamil. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.

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