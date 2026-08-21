Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Slows Down; Check This Week's Earnings

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 has completed its first week at the box office with a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 47.62 crore, according to Sacnilk tracking data. The film has earned around Rs 33.60 crore in India net, while its India gross collection stands at about Rs 39.87 crore. The film has collected approximately Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets.

Released in theatres on August 14, 2026, Batwara 1947 recorded its strongest performance on Independence Day. The film opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 before witnessing a significant jump on Day 2, when it collected Rs 13.50 crore in India net. It went on to earn Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.

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However, the film's collections declined sharply after the opening weekend. It earned Rs 2 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 1.35 crore on Thursday. Despite the weekday slowdown, the film managed to finish its first seven days with a Rs 33.60 crore India net total.

On the worldwide front, the film's first-week earnings include approximately Rs 39.87 crore from India and Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets. Its total worldwide gross stands at Rs 47.62 crore.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, highlighting the human impact of India's Partition.

According to Sacnilk, its collection figures stem from third-party tracking and internal research, meaning official producer totals may differ.

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