DC Box Office Collection Day 13: Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Faces Another Dip On Second Wednesday

DC continued its second-week box office journey on Wednesday as the Tamil film witnessed another drop in its daily earnings compared to the previous day.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

DC collected Rs 1.65 crore on Day 13 from 2,157 shows in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This marked a 13.2% drop from the previous day's collection of Rs 1.90 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.2 crore to the film's India net collection on Day 13, recording 21% occupancy across 1,457 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 44 lakh, also recording 21% occupancy across 655 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 45 shows, with 9% occupancy, the report stated

With this, DC's total India net collection has reached Rs 60.31 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 69.44 crore. The film earned Rs 21.85 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 91.29 crore.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Based on Sacnilk data, DC opened with Rs 4.4 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 4, while Day 5 and Day 6 brought in Rs 5.55 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively. On Day 7, it earned Rs 4.15 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 41.9 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 2.86 crore on Day 8, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.5 crore on Day 10. Its earnings fell to Rs 2 crore on Day 11, followed by Rs 1.9 crore on Day 12 and Rs 1.65 crore on Day 13.

About DC

DC is a Tamil romantic action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra in the lead roles. The movie was released in cinemas on August 7, 2026, in Tamil and Telugu.

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