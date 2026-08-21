Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Two Blockbuster Runs Explained

Two Hollywood biggies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, are continuing their impressive runs and are still adding to their box office totals. While the superhero film dominates the Indian box office, the latter has made its biggest impact overseas.

Let's take a look at how Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey are performing at the box office.

India Box Office Update

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 22, taking its India net total to Rs 475.4 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 568.34 crore, as per Sacnilk reports.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey, now in its fifth week, has added Rs 7.47 crore so far. Its India net collection has reached Rs 182.42 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 216.75 crore.

ALSO READ: Khalifa: The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Begins With Strong Response

How Both Films Performed In India?

The Tom Holland starrer opened strongly, collecting Rs 334.75 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 108.65 crore in Week 2. Though collections have slowed in the later weeks, the film continues to lead the Indian box office by a huge margin.

The Odyssey, on the other hand, has had a slower but steady run in India. The Matt Damon-starrer earned Rs 90.30 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 44.95 crore in Week 2. It added Rs 23.50 crore in Week 3 and Rs 16.20 crore in Week 4 before collecting Rs 7.47 crore so far in its fifth week.

Global Milestones - Spider-Man vs The Odyssey

Brand New Day has now crossed $2 billion worldwide, overtaking Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the highest-grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey has crossed $1.352 billion worldwide, beating Deadpool & Wolverine to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

In the US, an R rating means viewers under 17 generally need to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. The Odyssey received the rating for its brutal battle scenes, strong language and intense themes, giving Nolan's epic a more mature edge.

Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool & Wolverine previously held the R-rated record, also congratulated the team on the achievement.

Apart from this, The Odyssey has become the highest-grossing film of Nolan, beating 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, while also becoming IMAX's highest-grossing release of all time.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi Film Takes Clear Lead In Week 1

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.