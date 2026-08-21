Khalifa: The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Begins With Strong Response

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: The Ruler has kicked off its theatrical run on a promising note. Released during the Onam festive period, the Malayalam action thriller received a solid response on its opening day.

Here's how the film performed on its opening day.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Khalifa: The Ruler collected Rs 5.35 crore net in India on its opening day. The film's India gross stands at Rs 6.2 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also collected Rs 6 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 12.2 crore on Day 1.

The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 40.97% on its opening day. The film saw occupancy rise through the day, with night shows registering the highest response at 55.83%.

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Advance Booking

Khalifa-The Ruler recorded a strong advance booking response, selling over 1.54 lakh tickets across 2,282 shows in 578 theatres and collecting Rs 2.83 crore in advance gross across India, according to Trade Tollywood.

The Malayalam version contributed the bulk of the bookings, while the Tamil and Telugu versions saw limited sales.

About Khalifa The Ruler

Khalifa: The Ruler is directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Mambaraykkal Aamir Ali, alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Sanju Sivram and others.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam debut. Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir also make cameo appearances.

The story follows Aamir Ali and his family's powerful criminal empire, which stretches from the Middle East to India. As betrayal, revenge and power struggles take over, Aamir must face conflicts that could change his family's future.

The film is planned as the first part of a two-film series, with second part Khalifa: The Legacy set to focus on Mohanlal's character.

Released on August 20 during Onam, Khalifa: The Ruler is expected to see better occupancy in the coming days due to the holidays and its star cast.

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