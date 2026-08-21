Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya Film Wraps Up First Week On A Slower Note

After a strong opening weekend, Vishwanath and Sons saw its collections slow down as it completed its first week in theatres.

Here's how the film performed on Day 7.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 4.20 crore net in India on Day 7, down 17.6% from its Rs 5.10 crore collection on Wednesday. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 81.60 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 94.32 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 1.50 crore overseas on Thursday, taking its overseas total to Rs 48.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 143.07 crore.

On Day 7, the Tamil version earned Rs 2 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.20 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 7, Vishwanath and Sons collected Rs 2.15 crore gross from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.85 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 0.50 crore from Karnataka, Rs 0.25 crore from Kerala and Rs 0.08 crore from the rest of India, taking its total gross collection for the day to Rs 4.83 crore.

Day-Wise Performance

The film opened with Rs 15.35 crore on Friday and jumped to Rs 22.25 crore on Saturday. It collected Rs 20.55 crore on Sunday, completing a strong opening weekend.

However, collections dropped once the weekdays began. The film earned Rs 7.80 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 6.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 5.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.20 crore on Thursday.

The Suriya-starrer will now look to regain momentum during its second weekend.

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About The Film

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life takes a turn as he deals with age, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance. The story follows the changes in his life and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the drama stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor.

Released on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath and Sons is Suriya's second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu.

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