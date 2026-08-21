Vande Mataram Debate: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sharmila Tagore’s Take

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to Sharmila Tagore's suggestion that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung. Disagreeing with the veteran actor, Kangana said the song should not be viewed only through a religious lens and urged people to “come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset”.

Kangana Ranaut's Reaction

Kangana shared a video of Sharmila's interview on her Instagram Stories and strongly disagreed with her interpretation of Vande Mataram.

“I appreciate that Sharmila ji has spoken about her reservation on Vande Mataram, but I am shocked as an artist how can her views on art/poetry be so limiting and contrived,” Kangana wrote.

She argued that poetry and songs often use metaphors and imagination and should not always be understood literally. Calling Vande Mataram “the spirit of freedom struggle”, Kangana said Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's work was meant to awaken the Shakti, or inner strength. She questioned, “How can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice?”

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's words about strength, Kangana argued that Shakti can represent power beyond its religious meaning. She then wrote, “Please come out of Hindu Muslim mindset,” adding that even doctors use the word Shakti to refer to power.

Despite their disagreement, she ended her message warmly, saying, “I absolutely love you and don't mind a crushing hug like you always give me.”

What Sharmila Tagore Said

The debate began after Tagore shared her views on Vande Mataram in an interview with IANS. She said the first two stanzas, which praise the motherland, could be more widely accepted by people of different faiths.

“It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, ‘Vande Kali, Vande Durga',” she said.

ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: Here's What The Legislation Changes

Why 'Vande Mataram' Is Being Debated

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s and later included in his novel Anandamath, Vande Mataram became closely associated with India's freedom struggle. Its later verses contain references to Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati, which have led to periodic debates over the complete song.

The issue gained fresh attention around India's 80th Independence Day celebrations, with the Congress Working Committee reaffirming its long-standing practice of singing only the first two stanzas. BJP leaders criticised the stand, while Congress defended its historical position.

Actor Mukesh Khanna also joined the debate, arguing that Vande Mataram should replace Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem. Currently, however, Jana Gana Mana remains India's National Anthem, while Vande Mataram holds the status of the National Song.

ALSO READ: From 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' To 'Vande Mataram': Songs That Continue To Define Spirit Of Independence Day

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