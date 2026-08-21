Oppo, OnePlus Hike Smartphone Prices: Why Phones Are Getting More Expensive

Several Oppo and OnePlus smartphones have become more expensive in India as rising memory and components costs put pressure on phone manufacturers.The latest revisions affect models across different price segments, with some prices increasing by up to Rs 5000, according to recent industry reports.



OnePlus Price Hikes

The following One Plus models have seen price revisions.

OnePlus Nord 6: Rs 44,999 → Rs 46,999

OnePlus Nord 6 (12GB variant): Rs 50,999 → Rs 52,999

OnePlus Nord CE6: Up by Rs 2,000 across variants

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite (8GB+256GB): Rs 30,999 →Rs 34,999

This price changes vary across storage and RAM configurations.



Oppo Models Also Get Costlier

Oppo has also revised prices of several smartphones:

Oppo Reno 16 5G: Rs 66,999 → Rs 71,999

Another Oppo Reno 16 variant: Rs 59,999 →Rs 63,999

Oppo Reno 16c 5G: Up by Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 depending on the variant

Some Oppo A series models have also seen smaller price increases.

Also Read | Apple Splits iPhone 18 Launch? Pro Likely Set For Sept 9 Launch As Base Models Face 2027 Delay



Why Are Smartphone Prices Rising?

The main reason behind the latest increases is the ongoing memory crunch, according to industry reports. Smartphones require memory chips for RAM and storage and the cost of these components has risen as supplies have tightened. The rapid expansion of AI data centres has increased demand for advanced memory chips. Memory manufacturers are also allocating more production towards data-centre customers, where demand has grown sharply. This has reduced the supply available for consumer electronics, including smartphones, according to industry reports.

As component costs rise, smartphone makers are facing higher production expenses and are passing some of these costs on to consumers. The trend is not limited to Oppo and OnePlus, with Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi also revising prices, according to reports. Further price revision will depend on whether memory supplies improve and component costs ease in the coming months.

Also Read | 82% Of Indians Have Dropped Their Phones At Least Once: OneAssist-Hansa Study

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.