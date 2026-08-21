Vande Mataram Controversy Explained: Congress HQ Episode To Kangana-Sharmila Spat

The political and cultural battle over Vande Mataram intensified this week, with actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut clashing with veteran actor Sharmila Tagore over the national song's religious references, even as the Congress and the BJP continued trading barbs over the Congress party's decision to restrict its rendition to two stanzas at its headquarters.

Congress Restricts Rendition After HQ Episode

The row, simmering since Parliament's winter session marking 150 years of the song, escalated after the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2026 was passed in the monsoon session, introducing rendition guidelines and penal protections against disrespecting the complete song.

Cut to the Independence Day flag-hoisting at the Congress headquarters, when the full version of Vande Mataram was played.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi sang along for the first two stanzas, but as the third began, Gandhi appeared to object, prompting a brief exchange with Kharge. However, the Congress said she was only seeking a chair for the octogenarian president.

Days later, the Congress Working Committee decided only the first two stanzas would be used at party events going forward.

ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: Here's What The Legislation Changes

Shah, Kangana Slam Congress

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of reviving its "extreme policy of appeasement," linking the CWC's decision to a similar 1937 restriction under Jawaharlal Nehru that he said contributed to Partition.

Kangana Ranaut echoed the charge, alleging the Congress was "not only against BJP, but against country," and separately accused the party of historically dropping verses invoking Goddess Durga, calling this stance "anti-women."

Sharmila Tagore's Remark Sparks Fresh Debate

The controversy gained a new dimension after Sharmila Tagore said in an interview that the song's later verses, which reference Hindu deities, could be difficult for those who believe in one God, suggesting the first two stanzas alone would be more broadly acceptable.

ALSO READ: From 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' To 'Vande Mataram': Songs That Continue To Define Spirit Of Independence Day

Kangana's Counter To Tagore

Reacting on Thursday, Kangana Ranaut said she respected Tagore's right to her view but was "shocked" by it, arguing that poetry relies on metaphor and imagination, and that references to "Shakti" symbolised strength rather than literal religious worship.

She urged people to move beyond a "Hindu-Muslim mindset" while engaging with the song, adding a fresh flashpoint to a debate that continues to play out along political and cultural lines ahead of a string of state elections.

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