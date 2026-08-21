Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 1: Nivin Pauly Film Opens On Positive Note

Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has opened its box office run on a positive note. The movie directed by Girish AD stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The rom-com, which has received mixed reviews, clashed with Prithviraj's Khalifa: The Ruler at the box office on the occasion of Onam.

Occupancy Report

According to Track Tollywood, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected Rs 73.55 lakh from 1,073 shows across 241 theatres. The film's occupancy stands at around 14%, with approximately 39,653 tickets sold so far.

On Thursday afternoon, the film's Kerala pre-sales surpassed those of Sarvam Maya. According to a Koimoi report citing trade reports, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit had reached Rs 1.25 crore in advance bookings by Thursday afternoon. The film is now set to become the second-highest advance grosser among Nivin Pauly-starrers, behind Kayamkulam Kochunni.

The film's worldwide pre-sales have reportedly crossed Rs 1.7 crore gross. With its one-day collections added, the Nivin Pauly-starrer is expected to cross Rs 3.5 crore in India on its opening day. If the morning shows continue to receive a positive response, the film could potentially cross the Rs 4 crore mark in India.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The rom-com hit theatres on August 21, coinciding with the Onam festivities. Girish AD, one of the younger directors in Malayalam cinema, has returned with a rom-com following his previous successful outings. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey.

The film is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Shyam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios.

The cast includes Sangeeth Pratap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Meenakshi Raveendran.

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