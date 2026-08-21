Attention Flyers! IndiGo Issues Service Advisory As Website Goes Down Again - Check Details

IndiGo's website faced another technical disruption on Friday, August 21, 2026, marking the airline's second digital service outage within a week. The latest issue prevented some users from searching for and booking flights through the airline's website.

In the public advisory on IndiGo website, the airline stated, "We are currently experiencing intermittent issue", and added, the problems “may make it difficult for some customers to access our online services”.

“Our teams are working on priority, along with our partner, to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” IndiGo said.

Advisory on Indigo Website

Passengers attempting to check flight availability reportedly encountered a “No Data Available” error message before being redirected to IndiGo's homepage. The disruption affected access to online flight-search and booking services, although the extent of the problem was not immediately clear.

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The latest outage comes just two days after IndiGo experienced another technical problem on August 19, when the airline reported intermittent issues with its core reservation platform. The earlier disruption affected customers attempting to book flights and complete online check-ins.

IndiGo had previously said it was working with a technology partner to resolve the reservation-system issue and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience. The airline advised travellers with immediate requirements to contact its call centre, while passengers whose travel was scheduled for later were asked to try accessing the website or mobile application again after some time.

The specific cause of Friday's disruption was not immediately disclosed. The airline did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest website issue.

The repeated technical problems come as IndiGo continues to maintain its position as India's largest airline. According to Reuters, the carrier accounted for around 67% of India's domestic aviation market in July, making the reliability of its digital booking and reservation systems particularly important for a large number of passengers.

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The latest disruption adds to concerns among travellers following the earlier outage and highlights the importance of stable online systems for flight bookings, check-ins and other passenger services. IndiGo's website and digital services are expected to resume normal operations as the airline works to address the technical issue.

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