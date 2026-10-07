Stock Picks Today: Titan, Dabur, Urban Company, JSW Infra, PVR Inox, Shyam Metalics And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages remained constructive on select consumer, retail and hospitality names after their latest business updates, while maintaining a cautious stance on companies where valuations appear stretched despite strong growth prospects. Top picks include Titan Company Ltd., Urban Company Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd.
Citi on Titan
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5700
- Q2 Update: Studded Shines; Festive Shift And Gold Coin Sales Weigh On Growth
- Domestic jewellery (ex-bullion) grew 20% YoY, below Citi's 27% estimate; also gold prices were up 46%
- Estimate ex-coin growth at 24-25%, indicating resilient underlying momentum
- Buyer growth remained positive at mid-single digits, while average ticket size grew double digits
- Acceleration in studded jewellery to the early-30s, versus 20% growth in plain gold, is the key positive and should support margin expansion
MS on Titan
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5483
- Q2: Weaker than expected India jewellery growth
- Overall growth was below expectations, note positives in better product mix, continued momentum on buyer growth
- Await clarity on the impact due to the festive shift
- Stay Overweight and believe any near-term correction would be a good entry opportunity
JPMorgan on Titan
- Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 5540 from Rs 5650
- Festive shift weighs on Jewellery growth
- Mix supports margins
- Expect the stock reaction to be negative post the Q2 revenue miss
- The next key share price catalyst will be the Q2 earnings release
- Management commentary on festive demand trends, initiatives to drive buyer growth amid elevated gold-price volatility, and the margin delivery and outlook will be key monitorables
Kotak Securities on Urban Company
- Downgrade to Sell from Add; Hike TP to Rs 155 from Rs 150
- Core business growing well; higher losses in Instahelp
- International steadily scaling; Native looking to diversify product base
- InstaHelp: Losses to stay high amid well-funded competition
- Stock is trading at rich 36x FY31 adjusted EBITDA, warranting a downgrade
GS on Shyam Metalics
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1120
- Strong Q2 operating performance
- Sep-26 records the highest monthly revenue thus far in
- Maharashtra MoU adds significant long-term growth optionality
Jefferies on Hotel Sector
- Wedding Calendar Tailwinds for Hotels
- Indian weddings are concentrated around auspicious dates
- FY28 will see 40% higher wedding dates at 95 vs typical 65-70, with a sharp uptick from Q4FY27-Q3FY28
- A richer wedding calendar should improve demand absorption, reduce events turned away & support hotel revenues
- Weddings drive premium room rates, banquets, F&B & broader asset utilisation
- Demand also remains structurally skewed toward domestic destinations, supporting structural tailwinds for hotels
ALSO READ | Five Stocks To Buy Today October 7: BHEL, Ramkrishna Forgings Voltas, And More
Nomura on Dabur
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 625
- Double-digit growth sustained
- Expect EBITDA margin to marginally moderate y-y,
- Business has started to show sequential improvement and has a soft/favourable base in the coming quarters
GS on Dabur
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 485
- Improved performance driven by India business
- Double-digit revenue and PAT growth in Q2
- Focus on new channels helped Dabur deliver growth
HSBC on JSW Infra
- Downgrade to Reduce from Hold; TP at Rs 310
- Rally leaves little room for execution risk
- Shares rallied, but capex-led growth could dilute ROIC and increase execution risk
- Resilient India cargoes offset Fujairah disruption but slower project ramp-up drives 4-7% cuts to FY27-29e EBITDA
- Growth is compelling but tied to JSW Steel's execution
- Prefer Adani Ports on superior ROIC and valuation
CLSA on PVR Inox
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2135
- PVR Inox's growing footfalls; India sees release of 1500 movies a year
- Rising footfalls with growing theatrical releases
- Movies monetisation best via theatrical releases
- Screen expansions and tie-up with developers.
Bernstein on IEX
- Upgrade to Market-perform from Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 110 from Rs 115
- Coupling seems inevitable, but largely in the price
- Volumes - Medium term, more market based
- The biggest constraint for IEX volume growth is supply and not demand
- In current situation with strong power demand, weak hydro generation and coal shortage, IEX volume growth is expected to be soft over the next few months
JP Morgan on RBI Oct. 2026 Policy Meet
Expects 25 bps repo rate hike in Oct. policy meeting
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
- Expects hawkish tone while retaining neutral stance
- Inflation rebound sharper than expected due to elevated crude prices and El Niño risks
- Food inflation impacted by El Niño and Russia-Ukraine grain supply disruptions
- Does not expect RBI to “chase the Fed” despite narrower rate differentials
- 25 bps hike with hawkish guidance preferred over 50 bps hike
- 50 bps hike seen as an overreaction at current stage
- Prefers combination of OMO sales and sell-buy FX swaps for liquidity absorption
- 25 bps hike, OMO sales and FX swaps seen supporting rupee stability
ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 7
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.