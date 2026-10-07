Stock Picks Today: Titan, Dabur, Urban Company, JSW Infra, PVR Inox, Shyam Metalics And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages remained constructive on select consumer, retail and hospitality names after their latest business updates, while maintaining a cautious stance on companies where valuations appear stretched despite strong growth prospects. Top picks include Titan Company Ltd., Urban Company Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., PVR Inox Ltd.

Citi on Titan

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5700

Q2 Update: Studded Shines; Festive Shift And Gold Coin Sales Weigh On Growth

Domestic jewellery (ex-bullion) grew 20% YoY, below Citi's 27% estimate; also gold prices were up 46%

Estimate ex-coin growth at 24-25%, indicating resilient underlying momentum

Buyer growth remained positive at mid-single digits, while average ticket size grew double digits

Acceleration in studded jewellery to the early-30s, versus 20% growth in plain gold, is the key positive and should support margin expansion

MS on Titan

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5483

Q2: Weaker than expected India jewellery growth

Overall growth was below expectations, note positives in better product mix, continued momentum on buyer growth

Await clarity on the impact due to the festive shift

Stay Overweight and believe any near-term correction would be a good entry opportunity

JPMorgan on Titan

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 5540 from Rs 5650

Festive shift weighs on Jewellery growth

Mix supports margins

Expect the stock reaction to be negative post the Q2 revenue miss

The next key share price catalyst will be the Q2 earnings release

Management commentary on festive demand trends, initiatives to drive buyer growth amid elevated gold-price volatility, and the margin delivery and outlook will be key monitorables

Kotak Securities on Urban Company

Downgrade to Sell from Add; Hike TP to Rs 155 from Rs 150

Core business growing well; higher losses in Instahelp

International steadily scaling; Native looking to diversify product base

InstaHelp: Losses to stay high amid well-funded competition

Stock is trading at rich 36x FY31 adjusted EBITDA, warranting a downgrade

GS on Shyam Metalics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1120

Strong Q2 operating performance

Sep-26 records the highest monthly revenue thus far in

Maharashtra MoU adds significant long-term growth optionality

Jefferies on Hotel Sector

Wedding Calendar Tailwinds for Hotels

Indian weddings are concentrated around auspicious dates

FY28 will see 40% higher wedding dates at 95 vs typical 65-70, with a sharp uptick from Q4FY27-Q3FY28

A richer wedding calendar should improve demand absorption, reduce events turned away & support hotel revenues

Weddings drive premium room rates, banquets, F&B & broader asset utilisation

Demand also remains structurally skewed toward domestic destinations, supporting structural tailwinds for hotels

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Nomura on Dabur

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 625

Double-digit growth sustained

Expect EBITDA margin to marginally moderate y-y,

Business has started to show sequential improvement and has a soft/favourable base in the coming quarters

GS on Dabur

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 485

Improved performance driven by India business

Double-digit revenue and PAT growth in Q2

Focus on new channels helped Dabur deliver growth

HSBC on JSW Infra

Downgrade to Reduce from Hold; TP at Rs 310

Rally leaves little room for execution risk

Shares rallied, but capex-led growth could dilute ROIC and increase execution risk

Resilient India cargoes offset Fujairah disruption but slower project ramp-up drives 4-7% cuts to FY27-29e EBITDA

Growth is compelling but tied to JSW Steel's execution

Prefer Adani Ports on superior ROIC and valuation

CLSA on PVR Inox

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2135

PVR Inox's growing footfalls; India sees release of 1500 movies a year

Rising footfalls with growing theatrical releases

Movies monetisation best via theatrical releases

Screen expansions and tie-up with developers.

Bernstein on IEX

Upgrade to Market-perform from Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 110 from Rs 115

Coupling seems inevitable, but largely in the price

Volumes - Medium term, more market based

The biggest constraint for IEX volume growth is supply and not demand

In current situation with strong power demand, weak hydro generation and coal shortage, IEX volume growth is expected to be soft over the next few months

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Expects hawkish tone while retaining neutral stance

Inflation rebound sharper than expected due to elevated crude prices and El Niño risks

Food inflation impacted by El Niño and Russia-Ukraine grain supply disruptions

Does not expect RBI to “chase the Fed” despite narrower rate differentials

25 bps hike with hawkish guidance preferred over 50 bps hike

50 bps hike seen as an overreaction at current stage

Prefers combination of OMO sales and sell-buy FX swaps for liquidity absorption

25 bps hike, OMO sales and FX swaps seen supporting rupee stability

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