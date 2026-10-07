Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Sensex, Nifty 50 Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome
Global market cues remain mixed as Asian markets traded mostly lower, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record closing highs.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global market cues. Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, with focus shifting to the central bank's policy stance and forward guidance.
The trends on Gift Nifty also point to a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,670, indicating a discount of nearly 125 points to the previous close of Nifty futures.
The RBI is widely expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, amid concerns over rising inflation, elevated global bond yields, higher crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and a broader global shift towards tighter monetary policy.
If delivered, the rate hike would be the RBI's first since February 2023 and would take the repo rate up from 5.25%, where it has remained for nearly 10 months.
While the rate hike has been largely priced in by markets, there is less clarity over whether the RBI will also alter its policy stance.
On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record closing highs.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Gains; S&P, Nasdaq Post Record Closing Highs
US stock market ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting all-time closing highs, supported by steady crude oil prices and easing Treasury yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 253.14 points, or 0.49%, to 51,521.04, while the S&P 500 rallied 45.00 points, or 0.58%, to 7,818.95. The Nasdaq Composite closed 122.48 points, or 0.45%, higher at 27,599.79.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Mixed; Nikkei Falls, Kospi Rises
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.12%, while the Topix rose 0.12%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.44% and the Kosdaq slipped 1.21%. Mainland China markets remain closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Hints Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex
The trends on Gift Nifty also point to a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,670, indicating a discount of nearly 125 points to the previous close of Nifty futures.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global market cues. Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision, with focus shifting to the central bank’s policy stance and forward guidance.
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