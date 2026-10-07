Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Sensex, Nifty 50 Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking mixed global market cues. Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, with focus shifting to the central bank's policy stance and forward guidance.

The trends on Gift Nifty also point to a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading around 22,670, indicating a discount of nearly 125 points to the previous close of Nifty futures.

The RBI is widely expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, amid concerns over rising inflation, elevated global bond yields, higher crude oil prices, a weakening rupee and a broader global shift towards tighter monetary policy.

If delivered, the rate hike would be the RBI's first since February 2023 and would take the repo rate up from 5.25%, where it has remained for nearly 10 months.

While the rate hike has been largely priced in by markets, there is less clarity over whether the RBI will also alter its policy stance.

On the global front, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record closing highs.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.

