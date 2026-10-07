Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Ola Electric, Mahindra Lifespace, Godrej Consumer And Blue Dart Express

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Godrej Consumer Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. and Blue Dart Express Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings

Kanohar Electricals Q1 (YoY)

Revenue up 103.4% to Rs 137.1 crore

EBITDA up 151.3% to Rs 38.7 crore

EBITDA margin at 28.3% vs 22.8%

Net profit up 139.5% to Rs 27.3 crore

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Glass Wall Q1 (YoY)

Revenue up 35.6% to Rs 107.4 crore

EBITDA up 7.5% to Rs 22.8 crore

EBITDA margin at 21.2% vs 26.8%

Net profit down 7.5% to Rs 17.3 crore

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Karamtara Engineering Q1 (YoY)

Revenue up 72.2% to Rs 1,581 crore

EBITDA up 45.1% to Rs 174 crore

EBITDA margin at 11% vs 13.1%

Net profit up 45.7% to Rs 87.4 crore

Asset Reconstruction Company Q1 (YoY)

Total income up 101.1% to Rs 235.5 crore

Net profit up 54.2% to Rs 89.2 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore

Business Update

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Total disbursements up 54.9% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore; total deposits up 6.6% YoY to Rs 23,869 crore; CASA deposits up 14.3% YoY to Rs 5,121 crore; gross loan portfolio up 7.5% YoY to Rs 20,063 crore.

Total disbursements up 54.9% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore; total deposits up 6.6% YoY to Rs 23,869 crore; CASA deposits up 14.3% YoY to Rs 5,121 crore; gross loan portfolio up 7.5% YoY to Rs 20,063 crore. Titan: Consumer business growth at 25% YoY; domestic business growth at 22% YoY; international business growth at 97% YoY; jewellery business growth at 21% YoY; added 78 stores in Q2, taking total retail store count to 3,758 as of Sept. 30.

Stocks In News

Godrej Consumer Products: Inaugurates first phase of new manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Inaugurates first phase of new manufacturing facility in Indonesia. JSW Cement: Commissions 1 MTPA grinding unit in Nagaur; total grinding capacity rises to 25.1 MTPA.

Commissions 1 MTPA grinding unit in Nagaur; total grinding capacity rises to 25.1 MTPA. HCLTech: To invest Rs 500 crore to expand Lucknow IT City.

To invest Rs 500 crore to expand Lucknow IT City. TVS Supply Chain: JV TVS SCS ALA allots 1.02 crore shares to TVS Supply Chain and 98 lakh shares to ALA Mena in 51:49 ratio.

JV TVS SCS ALA allots 1.02 crore shares to TVS Supply Chain and 98 lakh shares to ALA Mena in 51:49 ratio. Ola Electric Mobility: Board to meet on Oct. 7 to consider rights issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Board to meet on Oct. 7 to consider rights issue of up to Rs 1,000 crore. Blue Dart Express: Signs MoU with National Capital Region Transport Corporation to explore express parcel movement on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Signs MoU with National Capital Region Transport Corporation to explore express parcel movement on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. Pace Digitek: Plans total capacity expansion of 10 GWh by FY2027-end.

Plans total capacity expansion of 10 GWh by FY2027-end. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: Arm launches 13.46-acre residential project in Pune with estimated GDV of Rs 3,500 crore.

Arm launches 13.46-acre residential project in Pune with estimated GDV of Rs 3,500 crore. TVS Supply Chain: JV TVS SCS ALA allots 1.02 crore shares to TVS Supply Chain and 98 lakh shares to ALA Mena in 51:49 ratio.

JV TVS SCS ALA allots 1.02 crore shares to TVS Supply Chain and 98 lakh shares to ALA Mena in 51:49 ratio. Pace Digitek: Total planned capacity expansion of 10 GWh by FY2027-end.

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