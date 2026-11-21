Ramayana Part 1 is keeping its box office run steady in its third week. as it nears 900 crore in net collections in India.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has recorded an India net collection of Rs 13.65 crore so far on Day 17. The film is currently running across 10,427 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 11.04 crore from 9,355 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.18 crore from 447 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 1.03 crore from 309 shows, and Telugu has added Rs 40 lakh from 316 shows, according to the data.

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With the latest earnings, Ramayana has taken its India net collection to Rs 893.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,067.06 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,573.95 crore as of Day 16, it added.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. Day 5 saw the film collect Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Week 1 ended at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, Rs 75 crore on Day 11 and Rs 32 crore on Day 12. It collected Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 total stood at Rs 299.15 crore.

In Week 3, Ramayana earned Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16 and Rs 13.65 crore so far on Day 17.

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About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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