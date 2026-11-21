Deepinder Goyal's paper on gravity and ageing, published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews, has drawn a sharp rebuttal from Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who posts on X as The Liver Doc.

In a long post, he said the paper reflects "the lowest level of evidence in medical science" and "proves nothing". Despite its title, he argued, it says nothing about a gravitational theory of ageing.

'No Evidence'

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According to Dr Philips, the paper repeatedly admits that there is no proof everyday standing causes harmful drops in blood flow across most of the brain.

He said the authors also accept that lower brain blood flow in older people may just reflect a shrinking brain that needs less blood. Yet the paper still treats reduced flow as a cause of ageing rather than a symptom, he argued.

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He pointed out that the paper notes that zero gravity in space also leads to muscle and bone loss and enlarged brain ventricles, a hallmark of brain ageing. If gravity and its absence cause similar changes, he said, gravity cannot neatly explain ageing. He added that if upright posture drove ageing, mice and dogs would far outlive humans.

Exercise, Not Gravity

Dr Philips also cited the paper's own finding that older adults who regularly do moderate aerobic exercise, which is done upright, show no significant fall in brain blood flow. This, he said, suggests inactivity is the real issue.

He described the hypothesis as built on circular logic that makes it almost impossible to disprove.

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Conflict Of Interest Claims

Dr Philips claimed that a separate preprint study on Goyal's Temple wearable lists co-author Satchin Panda as a paid scientific consultant to Temple Pvt Ltd, which he said the journal paper does not disclose. He also claimed that first author Laura van Rosmalen works in Panda's lab and co-wrote that study.

Notably, Dr Philips is a senior consultant hepatologist and liver transplant physician at The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi.

Goyal's Position

While announcing the paper, Goyal had said it was a hypothesis, not proof. He said it does not claim that gravity is the sole cause of ageing, does not estimate how large any effect is and does not recommend any intervention. "Only experiments can prove whether it is true or false," he wrote.

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