Bitcoin's bruising retreat from its October 2025 record has ravaged investor wealth, slashing the value of a Rs 1 lakh investment to roughly Rs 46,200 and wiping out nearly Rs 53,800 — a staggering 54% erosion of capital.

Bitcoin, which touched around $126,200 on October 6, 2025, has fallen to approximately $55,830 as of November 21, 2026, marking a steep reversal in its market fortunes.

ALSO READ : Gold Is Slumping, But 'Canada's Warren Buffett' Has 44% Of His US Portfolio In Gold Miners

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The impact of the decline becomes evident when measured against a hypothetical investment of Rs 1 lakh made at the peak.

At the October 2025 price, when the rupee was trading at around 88.78 against the US dollar, an investment of Rs 1 lakh would have bought approximately 0.00893 Bitcoin, equivalent to around $1,126.

At the current exchange rate of approximately Rs 92.67 against the dollar, the same holding would now be worth roughly Rs 46,200.

This means an investor who put Rs 1 lakh into Bitcoin at its peak would have lost around Rs 53,800 in value, assuming the investment was held without any additional purchases or sales.

ALSO READ : Gold Could Fall To Rs 1.11 Lakh? Levels Bears Are Watching Before New Year

The decline in Bitcoin's dollar-denominated price accounts for most of the loss. However, the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has provided a marginal cushion to Indian investors, as the value of their Bitcoin holdings in rupee terms benefits from the higher dollar exchange rate.

Despite that cushion, the cryptocurrency's steep fall has erased more than half the value of an investment made at its October 2025 peak.

The calculation is indicative and does not account for brokerage charges, transaction fees, taxes or other costs associated with buying and selling cryptocurrency.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.