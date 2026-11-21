Paris Saint-Germain will face OGC Nice in a Ligue 1 2026-27 match at the Allianz Rivera on Saturday, November 21.

PSG will look to continue their impressive run of form as they return to domestic action following the international break. Luis Enrique's side are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and will aim to strengthen their position with another victory.

The defending champions head into the fixture after winning their previous league match 1-0 against Troyes on November 7. They have also registered seven consecutive victories in Ligue 1 and 11 wins across all competitions.

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Nice, meanwhile, have been enjoying a strong run of form under manager Olivier Pantaloni. They have won five of their last six league matches and are currently sixth in the standings with 17 points from 10 matches.

The hosts will also be looking to protect their unbeaten home record in the league this season. They registered a convincing 5-2 victory over Rennes before securing a 2-0 win against Angers in their previous league outing.

However, PSG will pose a significant challenge for the hosts, having won their previous visit to the Allianz Riviera 4-0 in March 2026.

PSG vs Nice: Date And Time

The PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 match will be played at 9:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, November 21.

PSG vs Nice: Venue

The PSG vs Nice match will be played at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

PSG vs Nice: Recent Form

Nice's last five Ligue 1 matches: W-L-W-W-W

PSG's last five Ligue 1 matches: W-W-W-W-W

PSG vs Nice: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 34

PSG won: 22

Nice won: 5

Draws: 7

PSG vs Nice: Predicted Lineups

Nice: Yehvann Diouf (GK), Alidu Seidu, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Xavier Mandza, Jonathan Clauss, Axel Witsel, Hicham Boudaoui, Niels Nkounkou, Sofiane Diop, Mohamed Amoura, Elye Wahi.

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK), Warren Zaire-Emery, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Senny Mayulu, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Ndjantou, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts.

PSG vs Nice: Live Telecast Details

The PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

PSG vs Nice: Live Streaming Details

The PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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