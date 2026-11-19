Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc, took a dig at Deepinder Goyal's wearable device, Temple, after its first batch sold out. Philips criticised the device's scientific claims in a post on X, questioning the lack of evidence supporting its purported health benefits.

“Well, no science yet, but orders are closed. It's now a waitlist (because Batch 01 is sold out), and now the website says the device does nothing for the brain, it's just a fitness tracker with AI that listens to you. Useful for those without brains who can't listen to their inner voice,” Philips wrote.

He was responding to a post by a user who questioned whether Goyal had released any scientific evidence supporting the device's claims.

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“It's been 13 days now. Has @deepigoyal published his Science or not? He said 24 hours,” the user wrote.

Temple's official website announced that Batch 01 of its wearable device, described as the world's first precision fitness tracker with Roomdeaf AI, had sold out. Customers can now join the waitlist for the next batch.

Philips had earlier publicly criticised the wearable device, which Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has been seen wearing, questioning its scientific credibility as a health tool.

ALSO READ: '$900 For Mere Fitness Tracker?': The Liver Doc Hits Back As Deepinder Goyal Defends 'Temple' Device, Calls It 'Science Fraud'

On November 5, he took to X to allege that Goyal had provided no scientific evidence to support claims that the device, priced at Rs 85,000, could measure and interpret brain blood flow.

Goyal has described Temple as an experimental wearable sensor designed to continuously measure cerebral blood flow in real time. He has also linked the concept to broader theories about ageing and longevity, including the suggestion that gravity may influence how the human body ages.

The device first grabbed attention when Goyal wore a version of it during a podcast appearance. Social media users later spotted him wearing another version near his right eye at public events.

Philips has questioned Temple's scientific claims, particularly its purported ability to measure brain blood flow and 'entropy'. He has also accused the company of making unsubstantiated claims and relying on questionable research methodologies.

In an earlier post on X, Philips wrote, “As expected, he has written a word salad. This man has provided no real evidence or proof that his device, which he is selling for Rs 85,000/-, can measure and interpret brain flow from a superficial artery (superficial temporal artery - which is an extracranial artery - meaning a blood vessel placed entirely outside the skull, supplying blood to the side of the face, temple, and scalp regions).”

“There is no our science and your science. But there is bad science, fringe science and science fraud and Team Temple embraced all of these. Temple devices are a scam. There is no doubt about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Goyal has strongly defended the device against criticism from medical professionals. In a series of posts on X, he said approximately $30 million had been invested in Temple's development, including $20 million from his personal funds. He argued that the substantial research and development expenditure contradicted allegations that the venture was intended to make quick money.

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