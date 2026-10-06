Trent Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Trent Ltd. is set to announce its earnings for the quarter ended September (Q2FY27), with investors closely tracking revenue growth, store expansion, margin trends and management commentary. Here is a look at the company's earnings date and timing, dividend-related developments, share price performance, earnings call schedule and other key details that investors should know.

Trent Q2 Results: Date, Day

Trent Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 29, 2026 (Thursday) to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2026. The time is not yet mentioned in the company's exchange filing.

Trent Q2 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Earnings call schedule is not yet announced in the regulatory filing

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Trent Q2 Results: Dividend News

Trent has not declared a dividend with its Q2 FY27 business update. The last dividend announced was Rs 4.00 per share on June 12, 2026.

Trent Q2 Results: Share Price History

Shares of retail firm Trent Ltd. surged nearly 13% on Tuesday, adding Rs 17,543 crore to its market valuation, on a positive business update for Q2. The stock jumped 12.78% to settle at Rs 2,904 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.18% to Rs 2,914.55. At the NSE, the stock climbed 12.63% to end at Rs 2,906 per share.

The stock has fallen 8.76% in the last 12 months and risen 1.87% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.71 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.60.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 17,543.32 crore to Rs 1,54,850.63 crore. The stock was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Trent Q2 Results Revenue And Store Count Details

As per the latest exchange filing, Trent Ltd. reported a 23% YoY increase in standalone revenue from operations (excluding GST) to Rs 5,788 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 4,724 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. For the H1FY27, revenue rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 11,454 crore, up from Rs 9,505 crore a year earlier.

The company said revenue from the sale of merchandise, excluding other operating income, also grew 23% in Q2 FY27 and 21% during the first half of the financial year.

On the retail expansion front, Trent crossed a key milestone during the quarter by opening its 1,000th Zudio store. As of Sept. 30, 2026, the company's portfolio comprised 1,342 stores across Westside, Zudio and other lifestyle brands.

During the quarter, Trent added a net 10 Westside stores and 17 Zudio stores, taking the net additions in the first half of FY27 to 11 Westside outlets and 36 Zudio stores.

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