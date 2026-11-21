Deepinder Goyal's new paper on gravity and ageing may have weakened the case for his own brain-tracking wearable, Temple, according to hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips.

Dr Philips, a senior consultant hepatologist and liver transplant physician at The Liver Institute, Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi, who posts on X as TheLiverDoc, made the point while critiquing the paper, published in Ageing Research Reviews.

Wrong Arteries, He Says

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According to Dr Philips, the paper proposes tracking brain blood flow with optical sensors placed on the scalp or temple, over branches of the external carotid artery.

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But the paper's own anatomy summary says the brain is supplied by the internal carotid and vertebral arteries, he pointed out. The external carotid feeds the face and scalp. The authors also admit that surface optical devices cannot measure blood flow in deep tissue, he said.

In his view, Goyal has effectively undercut the Temple device in his own paper.

'Mirrors His Exact Product'

Dr Philips argued that the paper reads like a sales pitch for Temple. He pointed to a figure showing a small sensor on a woman's temple streaming live data to a phone, which he said mirrors the product. He also said the paper invents marketable measures such as "perfusion age".

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The paper went online on November 13, days after Temple opened pre-orders on November 1 for the device, which he said costs ₹85,000.

Temple Links

Dr Philips claimed that co-author Nitish Kumar was named by Goyal in September as one of four core scientists who built Temple's "Brain Flow" technology.

Citing a separate preprint study on the device, he also claimed that co-author Satchin Panda is listed there as a paid consultant to Temple Pvt Ltd, and that the study was funded by Temple. Neither, he said, is mentioned in the journal paper's disclosures.

Goyal's Position

Goyal had described the paper as a hypothesis rather than proof, saying it does not recommend any intervention. "Only experiments can prove whether it is true or false," he wrote, adding that tests were underway.

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