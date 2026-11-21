Taxpayers who have not disclosed their overseas investments in their income tax returns can now get a clearer picture of the Rs 1 lakh disclosure fee. The Income Tax Department has explained that the charge will not multiply with the number of foreign assets or the assessment years covered under a declaration.

The clarification is important for Indians who own overseas financial assets, including bank deposits, shares, real estate and other investments. It also covers individuals whose foreign holdings were purchased using income that has already been taxed in India or accumulated when they were living abroad as non-residents.

The department addressed the issue in supplementary FAQs published on November 20, 2026, concerning the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) 2026.

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According to the revised guidance, eligible taxpayers can include multiple overseas assets and disclosures relating to different assessment years in a single declaration. The Rs 1 lakh fee will be charged once rather than separately for each asset or year.

The clarification addresses a key concern among taxpayers who may have missed reporting overseas holdings in their income tax returns.

When does the Rs 1 lakh fee apply?

The disclosure scheme distinguishes between cases where foreign income has escaped taxation and those involving assets that were acquired through legitimate, already-taxed funds. Accordingly, FAST-DS has divided eligible declarations into Category A and Category B.

Under Category A, taxpayers must disclose foreign assets and income that were neither reported nor subjected to tax. The financial implications are higher under this option, with a 30% tax and a further charge equivalent to 100% of the tax amount.

Together, these payments work out to 60% of the undisclosed asset value or income, with the overall amount restricted to Rs 1 crore.

Category B is applicable where the foreign assets were purchased using income that had already been declared and taxed in India, but the holdings were omitted from Schedule FA of the ITR. It also includes certain assets acquired during the period when an individual was a non-resident and left unreported after returning to India as a resident.

The scheme permits disclosures under Category B only if the aggregate value of the eligible overseas assets is Rs 5 crore or less. A flat fee of Rs 1 lakh applies to such declarations.

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Is the fee charged for every asset?

Taxpayers do not have to pay the Rs 1 lakh disclosure fee separately for every foreign asset they report. The department has made it clear that the amount is a single payment covering all eligible holdings included in one declaration. The duration for which an asset remained undisclosed will not affect the fee either.

Consider someone who owns shares in an overseas company, maintains a foreign bank account and has purchased property abroad using income already taxed in India. All these holdings can be covered under one declaration, provided the individual fulfils the prescribed conditions and their combined value stays within the Rs 5 crore limit.

There is an important restriction for assets financed using a mix of disclosed and undisclosed funds. If any part of the acquisition cost came from income that was not reported, the asset cannot be declared under Category B. Such cases may fall under Category A, subject to the scheme's provisions.

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