RBI Repo Rate Hike: Will Gold Prices Fall After Rates Rise To 5.50%? What Investors Should Know

Gold In Focus: Gold prices were under pressure on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25%.

Spot gold was around $4,144 an ounce, down about 0.5%, while MCX gold was around Rs 1,49,500 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

Gold is already about 1% lower over the week, from around $4,168 at the end of September, and remains just above its seven-week low of $4,110.55 recorded on September 28.

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Notably, the precious metal is around 26% below its January 28 record high of $5,589, suggesting that a sizable part of the recent interest-rate adjustment may already be reflected in prices.

The key question for investors, therefore, is whether the RBI's rate hike means another leg lower for gold — or whether the metal's response will depend on a broader set of factors than interest rates alone.

Does A Rate Hike Automatically Mean Gold Prices Will Fall?

Not necessarily. Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset PMS, said gold does not trade simply on the policy rate. Instead, real yields, the dollar and the reason behind the rate hike are more important determinants of the precious metal's direction.

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The recent US rate cycle illustrates this. The Fed's September 16 rate hike triggered a sell-off of more than 6% in gold from around $4,490. However, gold rose 2.5% the day after the hike as yields declined and oil prices eased.

The 2022 cycle offers another example. The US Federal Reserve raised rates by 425 basis points that year, yet gold ended the year roughly flat because inflation was rising almost as quickly as interest rates.

According to Dasani, the combination that is particularly negative for gold is rising real yields, a stronger dollar and declining geopolitical risk. The market is currently pricing some of these factors, with the Fed's dot plot indicating one more rate hike and Iran-related geopolitical risk having receded from its peak. Pasted markdown

How Does The RBI Rate Hike Affect Gold In India?

For Indian gold investors, the RBI's move creates an additional channel of impact.

The repo rate has been raised to 5.50%, while the 10-year government bond yield is near 7.2%. Higher domestic yields increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset such as gold.

There is also a currency effect.

A rate hike that helps support the rupee could put additional pressure on domestic gold prices even if international gold prices remain unchanged. The rupee's roughly 6% decline this year has provided an additional boost to Indian gold returns; if the currency stabilises, that benefit could diminish.

So, for Indian investors, the direction of both international gold prices and the rupee becomes important.

RBI Rate Hike: Why The Gold Outlook Has Become More Complicated

The RBI's decision was widely expected, with 60% of economists polled by Reuters forecasting a 25 bps hike. The bigger takeaway was the change in policy stance.

The central bank shifted its stance to “calibrated tightening”, with four of six MPC members voting in favour of the stance. The RBI also indicated that rate cuts are off the table in the near term, with future decisions dependent on evolving macroeconomic conditions. Pasted markdown

The backdrop is important for gold.

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Headline inflation has remained above the RBI's 4% target for three consecutive months, reaching 4.82% in August.

The central bank has also raised its inflation projections, with FY27 inflation now seen at 5.2% versus 5% earlier. Q3 inflation is projected at 6% versus 5.9% earlier, while Q4 is seen at 5.7% versus 5.5% earlier. Q1 FY28 inflation is projected at 5.6% versus 5.3% earlier, and FY27 core inflation is seen at 4.4% versus 4.3% earlier. Pasted markdown

For gold, this creates a tug-of-war i.e. higher rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal, but persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty can simultaneously support demand for gold as a hedge.

What Other Experts Say About Gold

Chokkalingam G, Founder, Equinomics Research Pvt Ltd, said the relationship between domestic interest rates and gold prices is relatively weak.

According to him, domestic gold prices are largely determined by international gold prices and the rupee exchange rate, while global gold prices are majorly influenced by interest-rate cycles in the US and Europe.

He expects further weakness in global gold prices if the Western world remains on an interest-rate upcycle.

Meanwhile, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the strengthening dollar and elevated crude oil prices are currently creating pressure on gold in the short to medium term.

He also said rising interest rates could keep gold prices stable, while recent supply-related news from Russia has added another source of pressure on the metal.

Gold Vs Interest Rates: What Investors Should Watch

The immediate focus for global gold investors will remain on the US Federal Reserve, rather than the RBI alone.

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Fed's September 15-16 meeting for clues on whether policymakers remain inclined towards further rate increases. Spot gold was last around $4,150.23 an ounce, while US gold futures were around $4,177.60. Pasted markdown

Recent comments from Fed officials have also kept the rate outlook in focus. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said further hikes would depend on whether inflationary pressures fade or persist, while Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said rates still need to rise further to bring inflation down.

Markets were pricing an 85% probability of a December rate hike, even as softer economic data had reduced expectations of an October move. Pasted markdown

This makes US real yields and the dollar particularly important indicators for gold investors in the near term.

Will Gold Prices Fall Further? Key Levels To Watch

Gold's recent correction has already been substantial. From the January 28 record of $5,589, spot gold is down around 26%, while the metal is hovering just above the $4,110.55 seven-week low.

Dasani identifies $4,110 as an important technical level. A sustained close below this level could open the way towards the $4,000 zone, while the January record remains the major ceiling. Pasted markdown

For Indian investors, however, international gold prices cannot be viewed in isolation. The rupee-dollar exchange rate will also determine how much of any global correction is transmitted to domestic gold prices.

Investment Strategy: Should Investors Buy Or Sell Gold Now?

The latest RBI move does not necessarily warrant a complete exit from gold.

Dasani's view is that the investment strategy should not change simply because interest rates have moved higher; position sizing and entry discipline should. Gold can continue to serve as portfolio insurance against the same fiscal, monetary and geopolitical risks that can trigger volatility across equities.

For investors with a strategic allocation to gold, the approach could therefore be to maintain a fixed allocation rather than chase rallies or make an aggressive directional bet.

Fresh investments can be staggered through tranches during meaningful corrections, rather than being deployed after sharp price spikes. The $4,110 level is particularly important for international gold, while a sustained break below it could provide a clearer indication of further downside risk.

Silver should be treated differently. Given its higher-beta and wider price swings, investors should consider smaller position sizes compared with gold.

The key signal for a more constructive gold view, according to Dasani, would be a point at which the Fed's dot plot stops rising, indicating that real yields may have peaked.

Bottom Line: Gold's Fight Is Not Just About The RBI

The RBI's 25 bps rate hike to 5.50% does increase the opportunity cost of holding gold in India, particularly if domestic yields remain elevated and the rupee stabilises.

But that alone does not determine gold's direction.

The more important variables are US interest rates, real yields, the dollar, crude oil, geopolitical risk and the rupee. Persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty can continue to support gold's role as a hedge even when rates are rising.

For investors, therefore, the RBI rate hike is a reason to reassess gold exposure and entry levels, not necessarily abandon the asset. With gold already around 26% below its January peak and close to the $4,110 support zone, staggered allocation and disciplined position sizing may be more relevant than trying to predict the next move solely from the RBI's rate decision.

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