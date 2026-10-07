Q2 Results This Week: TCS, DMart, Anand Rathi Among 20 Companies To Report Earnings — Check Full Calendar

India's Q2 earnings season kicks off this week, with major companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Avenue Supermarts (DMart), Anand Rathi Wealth and GM Breweries scheduled to report their July-September quarter financial results. As many as 20 companies will announce their Q2 FY27 earnings between October 8 and October 10.

The boards of TCS and Anand Rathi Wealth are also expected to consider dividend announcements along with their quarterly results.

Q2 Results This Week: Key Companies Reporting

Date Companies October 8 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GM Breweries October 9 Poonawalla Fincorp, Anand Rathi Wealth, Can Fin Homes, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Waterways Leisure Tourism (CORDELIA), Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom October 10 Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

Q2 Results This Week: Key Factors To Watch In TCS, DMart And Others

TCS: Constant currency revenue growth, large deal TCV conversions, BFSI demand recovery, operating margins.

DMart: Quick commerce threat and urban same-store sales growth (SSSG), EBITDA and PAT margins, Tier-2 & Tier-3 footprint, product mix impact.

GM Breweries: Operating margin stability, revenue growth momentum, state regulatory excise policies, base quarter performance.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Asset quality, unsecured loan book mix, valuation multiples, AUM growth.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Assets under management, revenue and profitability, client family additions, market volatility impact.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom: Recent profitability sustainability, low trading liquidity, and promoter backing by the Reliance Industries group.

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TCS Q2 Results 2026: Date, Dividend, Earnings Expectations And Key Factors To Watch

Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to post its financial results for the second quarter of FY27 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 8.

The company's board of directors may also consider declaring a second interim dividend for the quarter.

Investors will closely monitor constant-currency revenue growth, large-deal TCV conversions, BFSI demand recovery, operating margins, and management commentary on client discretionary spending.

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DMart Q2 Results 2026: Date, Earnings Preview And Key Factors To Watch

Retail store operator DMART's parent company, Avenue Supermarts, has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, October 10, to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Investors will closely watch the quick commerce threat and urban same-store sales growth (SSSG), EBITDA and PAT margins, Tier-2 & Tier-3 footprint, product mix impact, pace of openings, capital allocation, loss rationalisation, and premium valuation metrics.

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results: Date And What To Expect

The company will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on October 9 to consider and approve the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Investors should closely review core financial and operational growth metrics, assets under management, revenue and profitability, client family additions, market volatility impact, and the regulatory landscape.

GM Breweries Q2 Results: Date And What To Expect

A meeting of the Board of Directors of GM Breweries is scheduled to be held through audiovisual means on Thursday, October 8 at 11.30 a.m. to consider and to take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Investors tracking GM Breweries closely monitor operating margin stability, revenue growth momentum, state regulatory excise policies, base quarter performance, current valuation, and balance sheet & yield.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Q2 Results Calendar: Full List

October 8

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

GM Breweries

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery

Ind Bank Housing

KR Rail Engineering

Lotus Chocolate Company

Onix Solar Energy

October 9

Poonawalla Fincorp

Anand Rathi Wealth

Can Fin Homes

Waterways Leisure Tourism (CORDELIA)

Jai Mata Glass

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

Bridge Securities

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Indbank Merchant Banking Services

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom

SRU Steels

October 10

Avenue Supermarts (DMART)

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