Oil And Gas Q2 Results Preview: Dolat Capital Sees Ebitda Surge On Upstream Strength; Oil India Among Top Picks

Dolat Capital projects oil and gas sector within its coverage universe to grow in Q2 FY27, with Ebitda anticipated to jump by 12% YoY and 56% QoQ to Rs 17,600 crore. OMCs are expected to report positive Ebitda in Q2 versus loss in Q1, considering sequential decline in oil price, auto fuel price hike, crude inventory gains, and strong refining margins.

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Dolat Capital Report

Domestic brokerage firm Dolat Capital projects oil and gas sector within its coverage universe to grow in Q2 FY27, with Ebitda anticipated to jump by 12% YoY and 56% QoQ to Rs 17,600 crore.

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Reliance Industries Ltd. ONGC, Oil India and GAIL India are likely to be the major growth drivers for the sector during Q2 FY27.

RIL's expected Ebitda growth of 14% YoY and 10% QoQ is expected to be driven by robust performance and profitability improvements across the oil-to-chemicals, oil and gas, digital, and retail segments.

Higher oil price and revision in royalty rates are likely to be the major earnings driver of upstream players.

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OMCs are expected to report positive Ebitda in Q2 versus loss in Q1, considering sequential decline in oil price, auto fuel price hike, crude inventory gains, and strong refining margins.

Despite this, mounting LPG under-recoveries (projected at Rs 75,000 crore -H1 FY27) will likely increase their short-term debt and working capital requirements.

City gas distributions are experiencing volume growth but their margins are under pressure.

RIL, Oil India are Dolat Capita's top recommendations in the sector.

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