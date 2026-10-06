Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 coming up, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with the automotive manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd. set to do the same.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s earnings will be in focus after the firm's sales performance for the month of September came below expectations, reporting a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase, contrasting with the expectation of around 11% to 12%.

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The company sold a total of 5,38,443 units in September 2026, registering a growth of 5% from 5,10,504 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Total exports of Bajaj Auto jumped 32% year-on-year (YoY) to 2.43 lakh units in September from 1.85 lakh units a year earlier. In contrast, domestic sales declined 9% to 2.94 lakh units from 3.25 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct. 27, 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

"This is to inform you that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 2026, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2026," the filing said.

The filing did not mention news regarding a dividend declaration or a schedule for its earnings call.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Movement

Share price of Bajaj Auto Ltd. was trading at a downturn of 0.29% to Rs 9,995, compared to a 0.72% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 10,050.00, compared to its previous close of ₹10,024.00. During today's trading session, Bajaj Auto Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 9,955.00 to Rs 10,062.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 8,605.00 and a high of Rs 12,470.00. On the performance front, Bajaj Auto Ltd. share price is up 13.88% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Bajaj Auto Ltd. is Rs 2.52 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 34.18.

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