Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 coming up, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with the automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. set to do the same.

The firm's Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah has sold 76,357 equity shares of the company, as per a filing from two days ago.

The company said the majority of the proceeds from the sale will be used by Shah to fund the tax payable upon the exercise of employee stock options (ESOPs) that have vested or will vest during the financial year 2026-27.

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The firm also launched the updated Thar three-door vehicle in India on Sept. 22, 2026. The Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift brings a series of design and cabin changes aimed at giving the SUV a closer visual connection with the larger Thar Roxx.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Nov. 5 , 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

"In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, the Trading Window will be closed from Oct. 1 2026 to 7th November 2026 (both days inclusive)," the release said. The filing did not mention news regarding a dividend declaration.

ALSO READ: New Mahindra Thar 3-Door India Launch Today: Design, Features, And Expected Price

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Price Movement

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.72% decline to settle at Rs 2,982.70 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.64% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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