New Mahindra Thar 3-Door India Launch Today: Design, Features, And Expected Price

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to launch the updated Thar 3-door in India today, September 22, 2026. The Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift brings a series of design and cabin changes aimed at giving the SUV a closer visual connection with the larger Thar Roxx.

While the core three-door design is expected to remain unchanged, Mahindra's teasers indicate updates to both the exterior and interior.

The current-generation Thar was introduced in October 2020 and received an update in October 2025.

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According to NDTV, the upcoming Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to take design cues from the Thar Roxx while retaining much of the existing mechanical package.

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The updated Thar is expected to feature a redesigned front grille influenced by the Thar Roxx. New LED headlamps could replace the existing units, while revised alloy wheels and LED tail-lamps are also expected.

Despite these changes, the SUV will continue with its familiar three-door configuration, boxy proportions and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The updates are primarily aimed at refreshing its appearance rather than changing its basic identity.

Inside, Mahindra is expected to introduce a redesigned dashboard, fresh upholstery and a digital instrument cluster. Front ventilated seats could also be added, addressing one of the feature gaps in the existing model.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system introduced with the previous update could continue, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Existing Engine Line-Up Expected To Continue

The updated Thar 3-door is expected to retain its three-engine range. The 1.5-litre D117 CRDe diesel produces 87.2kW and 300Nm and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel develops 97kW and 300Nm and is available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, along with four-wheel drive.

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The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol produces 112kW, with torque output of 300Nm in manual versions and 320Nm with the automatic. Four-wheel-drive variants are expected with both transmissions.

The current Thar is priced between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is expected to be positioned between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), according to Autocar India.

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