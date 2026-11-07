AIIMS INI CET 2026 Result Declared; 34,236 Candidates Qualify, Check PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET 2026 result on November 7, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can check their qualifying status on aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS has published the result in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the entrance examination. According to the official result notice, 34,236 candidates have qualified.

The INI CET 2026 examination was conducted on November 1 for admission to postgraduate medical programmes offered by participating Institutes of National Importance.

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Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result will now be eligible to participate in the counselling process, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and admission rules.

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AIIMS will conduct the counselling and seat-allocation process separately. The detailed counselling schedule, registration dates and other instructions are expected to be announced through the official portal in the coming days.

Once the counselling window opens, qualified candidates will have to complete the registration process and submit their preferences for participating institutes and courses.

Candidates are advised to track the official AIIMS examination website for updates regarding counselling, seat allocation and reporting requirements.

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Candidates need to follow the steps to view their result:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Go to the results or announcements section on the homepage.

Open the link for the INI CET 2026 result.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Use the search function, or Ctrl+F on a computer, to locate your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Moreover, candidates must verify their roll number in the result document and preserve a copy of the PDF until the admission process is completed.

The INI CET is conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses at AIIMS and other participating Institutes of National Importance. Final admission will depend on counselling, seat availability, candidate preferences and fulfilment of the eligibility criteria prescribed by the respective institutions.

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