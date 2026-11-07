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'I Think It's Going To Be A Very Big Settlement': Trump On Russia And Ukraine

Trump indicated Washington is exploring a broader diplomatic framework instead of just Moscow-Kyiv bilateral talks. He noted that, for the first time, both Russia and Ukraine seem open to finding common ground.

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'I Think It's Going To Be A Very Big Settlement': Trump On Russia And Ukraine
Trump says a proposed Russia-Ukraine peace deal could involve all of Europe, describing it as a "very big settlement" and a "big, beautiful agreement".
Image: Wikimedia Commons

US President Donald Trump has said a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine could involve other European countries as well. His remarks came after a meeting at the White House with Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

Trump said both Russia and Ukraine appeared willing to reach a settlement for the first time since the war began. Describing the proposed agreement as a major deal, he said, "I think it's going to be a very big settlement. I think it's going to involve all of Europe."

Trump Signals Progress in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

Referring to ongoing discussions, phone calls and diplomatic meetings, he suggested that negotiations were moving towards a potentially significant agreement. 

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Trump said that, for the first time, both Russia and Ukraine appeared willing to come to common ground. 

His comments indicate that Washington is considering a broader diplomatic framework rather than limiting negotiations to a bilateral agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

European Participation Could Shape Peace Agreement

Although he did not provide specific details about the proposed framework or the countries that could participate. Highlighting the potential scope of the proposed settlement, Trump suggested that European countries could play an important role in the agreement.

The potential involvement of Europe could make the negotiations more complex, particularly given the continent's security concerns and its role in supporting Ukraine throughout the conflict.

Trump Urges Both Sides to End the War

Trump said Russia and Ukraine had lost around 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, in the previous month. He described the deaths as unnecessary and said he wanted the fighting to end.

He also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would need to be willing to negotiate, adding that both sides would have to cooperate for a settlement to be reached.

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However, it remains unclear whether Moscow and Kyiv will agree to the terms of a proposed peace deal.

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