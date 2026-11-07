Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Inter Kashi will take on Sporting Club Delhi in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Saturday, November 7, with both teams looking to secure three points and improve their position in the league.

Inter Kashi have endured a difficult start to the campaign and are still searching for their first win of the season. They have managed just one point from their opening four matches, having lost three and drawn one.

Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, have had a comparatively better start. They have collected four points from their first four matches, including a 3-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous outing.

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The two sides will now look to build on their respective campaigns, with Inter Kashi hoping to make the most of their home advantage.

Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Match Date, Time

The Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Saturday, November 7. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Venue

The Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Recent Form

Inter Kashi have struggled to find consistency in the opening stages of the ISL 2026-27 season. They began their campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC before playing out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.

They were then handed a 1-5 defeat by East Bengal FC and suffered another loss in their most recent outing, going down 1-2 against FC Goa. Inter Kashi will now be hoping to turn things around against Sporting Club Delhi.

Sporting Club Delhi, on the other hand, have collected four points from their opening four matches. They began their campaign with a 2-3 defeat against Bengaluru FC and subsequently lost 1-2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

They then played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before registering an impressive 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC in their previous match. Sporting Club Delhi will be keen to carry that momentum into the upcoming contest.

Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 1

Inter Kashi: 0

Sporting Club Delhi: 0

Draws: 1

Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Inter Kashi Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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