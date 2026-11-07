Amber Enterprises Arm IL JIN Electronics Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO To Raise Rs 2,500 Crore

IL JIN Electronics (India) Limited, a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated Nov. 6, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO)

The firm aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore via the IPO.

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The company, formerly known as IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Ltd, filed the DRHP on Nov. 7, 2026.

The filing was made pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

The filing follows Amber Enterprises' earlier intimation dated July 11, 2026, regarding the proposed IPO of its material subsidiary.

Amber Enterprises Share Price Movement

Share price of Amber Enterprises Ltd. saw a 2.76% downturn to settle at Rs 6,403 on Friday, compared to 2.01% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 6,537.00, compared with its previous close of Rs 6,585.00. During today's trading session, Amber Enterprises India Ltd. shares traded in the range of Rs 6,348.00 to Rs 6,537.00.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a low of Rs 5,400.50 and a high of Rs 8,974.00. On the performance front, the share price is down 18.25% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Amber Enterprises India Ltd. stands at Rs 28,160.10 crore, with a P/E ratio of 90.63.

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