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Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 64% To Rs 1,127 Crore, Revenue Rises 35%; Margins Expand

Divi's Laboratories' Ebitda was up 76% to Rs 1,566 crore, compared to Rs 888 crore in the year-ago period.

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Divi's Laboratories Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 64% To Rs 1,127 Crore, Revenue Rises 35%; Margins Expand
Divi's Labs' other income declined to Rs 94 crore from Rs 145 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s net profit saw a 64% uptick to Rs 1,127 crore,according to the second quarter results for the fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday.

The company's profit for the same period in the preceding financial year was Rs 689 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 76% to Rs 1,566 crore, compared to Rs 888 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 42.6% from 32.7%.

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Divi's Laboratories Q2 Highlights (YoY)

  • Net Profit Up 64% At Rs 1,127 crore Vs Rs 689 crore
  • Revenue Up 35% At Rs 3,676 crore Vs Rs 2,715 crore
  • Ebitda Up 76% At Rs 1,566 crore Vs Rs 888 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 42.6% Vs 32.7%
  • Other Income Down To Rs 94 crore Vs Rs 145 crore
  • Tax Expense At Rs 378 crore Vs Rs 223 crore
  • Forex Gain At Rs 24 crore Vs Rs 63 crore YoY

The firm's other income declined to Rs 94 crore from Rs 145 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The tax expense was at Rs 378 crore from Rs 223 crore YoY. The company had a forex gain at Rs 24 crore from Rs 63 crore in the preceding financial year.

Divi's Laboratories Share Price Movement

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.78% uptick to settle at Rs 10.320.50 apiece, at the end of Friday's trade, compared to a 2.01% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of Nov 7 2026, Divis Laboratories Ltd. share price is Rs 10,320.50. The stock opened at Rs 10,130.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 10,140.50. During today's trading session, Divis Laboratories Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 10,040.50 to Rs 10,320.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 5,647.50 and a high of Rs 10,159.00. On the performance front, Divis Laboratories Ltd. share price is up 49.93% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Divis Laboratories Ltd. is Rs 1.66 Lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 133.11.

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