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Madhya Pradesh Takes 30+ Government Websites Offline Over Cyberattack Threat

Websites belonging to several key departments, including the Government Press, Prisons, Revenue, Energy, Industries and Cooperation departments, have been taken offline as a precautionary measure.

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Madhya Pradesh Takes 30+ Government Websites Offline Over Cyberattack Threat
Cyberattack threat to govt departments in Bhopal
Image: Unsplash

More than 30 government websites in Madhya Pradesh have been taken offline following a cybersecurity alert issued by the state's Computer Emergency Response Team (MPCERT). The websites have been inaccessible for over a week and are expected to remain shut for another four to five days, with departments shifting to offline processes in the meantime, NDTV reported.

Websites belonging to several key departments, including the Government Press, Prisons, Revenue, Energy, Industries and Cooperation departments, have been taken offline as a precautionary measure. The move is aimed at addressing potential vulnerabilities and preventing possible cyberattacks on government digital infrastructure.

The prolonged shutdown has affected the functioning of multiple departments, with online services remaining unavailable during the precautionary period, NDTV reported.

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The cybersecurity threat has been linked to the use of older PHP versions and outdated frameworks on government websites. Such software vulnerabilities can increase the risk of hacking, potentially exposing websites and their underlying systems to cyber threats.

The advisory issued by MPCERT has prompted the departments to take preventive steps, including shutting down their websites while the risks are addressed.

More than 30 government websites have reportedly remained offline for over a week. The websites are likely to remain shut for another four to five days, with government work continuing through offline channels.

The shutdown highlights the challenges posed by outdated digital infrastructure and the need to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities in government systems.

The departments are expected to resume online operations once the security concerns have been addressed.

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