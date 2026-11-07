Prime Minister Modi Conveys Diwali Greetings To Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed Diwali greetings to people and said the festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair.

Modi hoped that this festive season inspires everyone to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future.

"Dear fellow citizen, warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali! This festival celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and hope over despair," he said in a message posted on the government of India's 'Jan Sampark Portal'.

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The prime minister said Diwali is also an occasion to cherish India's rich traditions and strengthen the bonds of togetherness.

"May Diwali illuminate every home with happiness, harmony and prosperity. May this festive season inspire us to spread kindness, embrace positivity and work towards a brighter future," he said.

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Modi urged everyone to move forward with renewed energy and determination to build a prosperous and 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Once again, wishing you a Happy Diwali," he said.

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