Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings (HCCH) files draft papers with market regulator with SEBI to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed issue is entirely an offer for sale of up to 99.8 crore equity shares of face value Rs10 each by Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte, the promoter. The offer is being made via the book building process based on SEBI regulations, the company said in a press release on Saturday, November 7. The shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The book running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the offer.

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HCCH's retained units recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4,310.17 crore, marking a growth of 20.46% year-on-year, while total sales volume rose by 18.61% for the quarter ended on June 30. EBITDA margin, excluding other income and exceptional items surged to 17.20% from 13.76% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's portfolio comprised 41 beverages, with units ranging from small formats at affordable price points to premium offerings.Thums Up is the largest brand by sales value in the sparkling carbonated soft drinks (CSD) segment and Maaza is the largest brand by sales value in the Stills segment, while Kinley is the largest brand by sales value in the hydration – packaged drinking water category in key select states for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2026.

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