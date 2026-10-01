Bajaj Auto Share Price Falls Over 7% After Weak Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales In September

Bajaj Auto share price fell more than 7% in early trade on Thursday, even as the company reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales for the month of September 2026, supported by strong export growth. The auto stock plunged as much as 7.36% to Rs 10,060.00 apiece on the BSE.

The company sold a total of 5,38,443 units in September 2026, registering a growth of 5% from 5,10,504 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Total exports of Bajaj Auto jumped 32% year-on-year (YoY) to 2.43 lakh units in September from 1.85 lakh units a year earlier. In contrast, domestic sales declined 9% to 2.94 lakh units from 3.25 lakh units.

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Total two-wheeler sales stood at 4.51 lakh units, up 5% YoY. Two-wheeler exports surged 34% to 2.11 lakh units, while domestic two-wheeler sales fell 12% to 2.39 lakh units.

Commercial vehicle or three-wheeler sales increased 9% YoY to 86,949 units. Domestic commercial vehicle dispatches rose 5% to 54,685 units, while exports climbed 17% to 32,264 units.

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The September sales performance came below market expectations. Total sales growth was expected at around 11% to 12%, while two-wheeler sales were estimated at around 4.8 lakh units.

For the April-September period, Bajaj Auto's total sales rose 24% YoY to 29.87 lakh units from 24.05 lakh units a year earlier. Exports jumped 47% to 15.11 lakh units, while domestic sales rose 7% to 14.76 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Performance

The automaker's stock has been under pressure over the past month, during which the stock has lost around 18%. Bajaj Auto share price has gained 14% in six months and has delivered positive 18% return in one year.

At 10:00 AM, Bajaj Auto share price was trading 6.81% lower at Rs 10,120 apiece on the BSE.

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