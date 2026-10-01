Why Is FlyDubai Suspending Flights To And From Israel After Mid-Air Scare?

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel while authorities investigate a cockpit attack on one of its aircraft, a day after the Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight FZ1073 was thrown into a mid-air emergency.

In a statement, the airline said that "following the incident involving flight FZ 1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities", its Israel services "will be suspended while the investigation continues". It described the move as temporary and said it would allow authorities "to establish all the facts surrounding the incident".

flydubai said the safety and well-being of passengers, crew and operations remain its highest priority. It added that it is in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders, and will review the suspension as more information becomes available.

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The airline did not give a restart date, nor say how many flights are affected or what passengers with existing bookings can expect.

The suspension follows the Wednesday incident on FZ1073, which was carrying 174 people from Dubai International to Ben Gurion Airport. flydubai has confirmed an "altercation" on the flight deck but has not disclosed a motive or identified anyone involved.

Israeli officials told Reuters that the co-pilot was believed to have stabbed the captain and tried to crash the aircraft.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the injured captain, Indian national Smit Machchhar, opened the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. Netanyahu said the flight was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where the suspect was arrested.

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Passengers later reached Israel on a replacement flight.

Direct UAE-Israel flights began after the two countries signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020, and flydubai has since been one of the main carriers on the route.

The airline has previously cancelled or adjusted Israel flights during regional flare-ups, including after the October 2023 Hamas attack. This suspension is different because it follows an incident aboard its own aircraft rather than a security threat on the ground or in the air corridor.

The reasons for the pause are limited to what flydubai has said. The airline has not linked it to any specific security finding.

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority and Saudi authorities are yet to issue detailed findings on the cause of the incident or the attacker's motive.

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