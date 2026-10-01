Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 1: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Crude prices declined on Thursday as the market is assessing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran for the US-Iran peace talks; however, Trump's denial keeps the market volatile at the same time.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude settled with gains of around $1 per barrel each. However, today, on Oct. 1, Brent crude Oct. futures are trading around $97.36 per barrel, losing around 0.7%, while WTI has shed almost 1% and is currently trading at $89.57 per barrel.

Having said that, Brent crude ended September with a monthly gain of 14%, the highest monthly jump since July, while WTI gained around 5% during the month.

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Even though international crude prices remained volatile over the months, domestic fuel prices have been kept unchanged by the state-run oil marketing companies. On Thursday, Oct. 1, petrol and diesel prices across major cities in India remained the same as the OMCs continue to absorb the price shocks going on in the global oil space.

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Petrol prices on October 1

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on October 1

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Apart from crude prices in the global market, state-run oil marketing companies need to consider multiple other factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins to determine domestic fuel prices, which is why domestic fuel prices do not change on a daily basis according to the daily movement in the international crude prices.

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