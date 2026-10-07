TCS Q2 Results: Announcement Date, Dividend Record Date, Earnings Call, Share Price Performance

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce its Q2 FY27 financial results on Thursday, October 8, with its board also set to consider a second interim dividend.

TCS Q2 Results: Dividend And Record Date

In an exchange filing dated September 22, Tata Consultancy Services announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Thursday, October 8 to approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30.

The company's board of directors may also approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30.

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TCS will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. The second interim dividend, if declared, will be paid to eligible shareholders as of the record date. The record date for the upcoming Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) interim dividend is Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

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TCS Q2 Results: Earnings Call

Post announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company will host an earnings call with analysts/investors on the same day at 7:00 p.m. (IST). During the earnings call, the leadership team will discuss financial performance and take questions.

Conference Call Dial-in Numbers

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1108 / +91 22 7115 8009

International Toll-free Number

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

TCS Q2 Results: What To Expect

Investors will track TCS' constant-currency revenue growth, conversion of large deal wins into revenue, recovery in BFSI demand and operating margin movement. Management commentary on discretionary technology spending and the demand environment across key markets will also be closely watched.

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TCS Q1 FY27 Results Snapshot

TCS entered Q2 after reporting sequential revenue growth but weaker profitability in the June quarter. The company's consolidated net profit fell 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13,349 crore from Rs 13,718 crore in the March quarter. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore, compared with Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter. Operating profit, measured by earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), declined 3.1% from the previous quarter to Rs 17,317 crore from Rs 17,870 crore. EBIT margin narrowed 130 basis points to 24% from 25.3% in the March quarter.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

TCS Share Price Performance

As of October 7, 2026, TCS shares have remained under pressure over longer time frames despite gaining 2.31% over the last five trading sessions. The stock has fallen 9.87% over the past month, 17.78% in six months and 34.68% on a year-to-date basis.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,350 apiece on the NSE India on Feb. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,976.80 apiece on June 1, 2026.

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