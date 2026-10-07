Titan Q2 Miss Puts Festive Demand In Focus; JPMorgan Cuts Target, Citi Sees Studded Jewellery Boosting Margins

Titan In Focus: Titan Company's Q2FY27 business update has put the spotlight on the timing of festive demand, with jewellery growth coming in below expectations even as the product mix and buyer trends offered some comfort.

JPMorgan cut its target price on the stock, while Citi highlighted the sharp acceleration in studded jewellery as a potential margin positive.

Citi maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 5,700. Morgan Stanley retained its ‘Overweight' rating with a target of Rs 5,483, while JPMorgan maintained ‘Overweight' but lowered its target price to Rs 5,540 from Rs 5,650.

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The festive calendar shift is the key reason behind the softer jewellery numbers, but the brokerages differ on what it means for Titan. Citi sees resilient underlying demand and a better studded mix, while Morgan Stanley is waiting for greater clarity on festive trends. JPMorgan is more cautious on the immediate stock reaction after the revenue miss.

Citi Spots A Studded Jewellery Boost

Citi said domestic jewellery growth, excluding bullion, came in at 20% YoY, below its estimate of 27%. This came even as gold prices were up 46%.

However, Citi estimates ex-coin jewellery growth at 24-25%, indicating that underlying momentum remained resilient after excluding gold coin sales.

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Buyer growth remained positive in the mid-single digits, while average ticket size increased at a double-digit pace.

The biggest positive, according to Citi, was the acceleration in studded jewellery. Growth moved into the early 30s, compared with 20% growth in plain gold jewellery.

Citi believes the stronger studded jewellery mix should support margin expansion, making the composition of growth an important positive despite the headline jewellery growth miss.

Morgan Stanley Wants Clarity On Festive Shift

Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘Overweight' rating and Rs 5,483 target price, despite describing India jewellery growth as weaker than expected.

The brokerage highlighted better product mix and continued momentum in buyer growth as positives. It also wants greater clarity on the impact of the festive calendar shift.

Morgan Stanley believes any near-term correction in Titan shares would provide a good entry opportunity.

JPMorgan Cuts Target To Rs 5,540

JPMorgan retained its ‘Overweight' rating but reduced its target price to Rs 5,540 from Rs 5,650, citing the impact of the festive shift on jewellery growth.

The brokerage expects the stock reaction to be negative following the Q2 revenue miss, although it also highlighted the supportive impact of product mix on margins.

For JPMorgan, the next key share-price catalyst will be Titan's Q2 earnings release. Management commentary on festive demand trends, initiatives to drive buyer growth amid elevated gold-price volatility, and margin delivery and outlook will be key monitorables.

Titan Q2 Business Update

Titan reported 25% YoY growth in its consumer businesses in Q2FY27, supported by healthy domestic demand and strong momentum in international jewellery operations.

Domestic business grew 22% YoY, with 77 net stores added during the quarter. Jewellery remained a key contributor, growing 21%, while watches recorded 30% growth.

Within jewellery, CaratLane grew 32% YoY, while the jewellery portfolio across all brands grew 21%.

Titan said consumer demand remained healthy for most of the quarter, although some moderation was witnessed towards the end as the festive calendar shifted to Q3FY27.

Jewellery growth was supported by early festive promotions and brand-level initiatives. Studded jewellery continued to grow strongly, while plain gold jewellery also recorded 20% YoY growth. Investment-led coin demand moderated from a high base.

Titan added 78 net stores during the quarter, taking its total retail store count to 3,758 as of September 2026. This included 42 jewellery stores, 34 watch stores and one emerging-business store, along with one international addition.

International Business And Emerging Segments

Titan's international business grew 97% YoY, with its jewellery operations in North America maintaining strong double-digit momentum. The international store network stood at 164 after one net addition during the quarter.

Eyecare grew 28% YoY, while emerging businesses recorded 21% growth. Fragrances posted mid-thirties growth, Women's Bags grew in the twenties and Taneira delivered high-single-digit growth.

For Titan, the immediate debate is therefore less about whether demand exists and more about how the festive calendar affects the timing of that demand.

While JPMorgan has turned more cautious on the near-term stock reaction and cut its target, Citi sees the stronger studded jewellery mix and resilient underlying buyer trends as important positives.

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