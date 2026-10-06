Titan Q2 Update: 78 Stores Added In July-September; Jewellery Business Grows 21% YoY

Titan Company reported a 25% year-on-year growth in its consumer businesses in Q2FY27, supported by healthy domestic demand and strong momentum in its international jewellery operations.

The company added 78 net stores during the quarter, taking its total retail store count to 3,758 as of September 2026, according to its quarterly business update.

The company's domestic business grew 22% YoY, with 77 net stores added during the quarter. Jewellery remained a key contributor, recording 21% YoY growth, while the watches business posted a stronger 30% YoY growth.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Within jewellery, CaratLane﻿ grew 32% YoY, while the Jewellery portfolio comprising al⁠l brands recorded 21% growth. Titan said consumer demand remained healthy for most of the quarter, although some moderation was wit﻿nessed towards the end as the festive﻿ ca﻿lendar shifted to Q3FY27.

Also Read | Titan's Diamond Jewellery Growth Catches Up With Gold For First Time In Quarters: CFO

The company said jewellery growth was supported by early festive promotions and brand-level initiatives. Studded jewellery continued to grow strongly, while plain gold jewellery also recorded 20% YoY growth. Investment-led coin demand moderated from a high base.

Titan's Eyecare business grew 28% YoY, supported by focused execution across key strategic priorities. The company said its multi-brand approach, store network upgrades and sharper merchandise portfolio continued to improve the customer experience.

The international business delivered 97% YoY growth, adding one net store during the quarter and taking its store count to 164. Titan said its jewellery businesses in North America maintained strong double-digit momentum despite a volatile geopolitical environment.

Also Read | Titan Share Price Rises Nearly 1.5% After Q1 Net Profit Surges 63%

The company's emerging businesses grew 21% YoY. Fragrances recorded mid-thirties growth, while Women's Bags grew in the twenties and Taneira posted high-single-digit growth.

Titan's total store additions included 42 jewellery stores, 34 watch stores and one emerging-business store, alongside one international addition during Q2FY27.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.