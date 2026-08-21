Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Charter Plane Crash Kills Eight Near Remote Radar Site In Western Alaska, Military Says

The crash happened at Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, approximately 450 miles west of Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Charter Plane Crash Kills Eight Near Remote Radar Site In Western Alaska, Military Says
A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed at a remote radar site in western Alaska, killing all on board, the US military said.
(Photo: Unsplash)

A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed at a remote radar site in western Alaska, killing all on board, the US military said.

The crash happened at Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, approximately 450 miles (725 km) west of Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Hungary Bus Crash: Atleast 12 Dead, 10 Injured As Polish Bus Overturns On Motorway

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said US Air Force Lt Gen Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defence Command Region and Eleventh Air Force.

ALSO READ: Lucky Escape For 15 Mangaluru School Children As Bus Crashes Into Electric Pole

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Signals 38% Listing Gain As Issue Opens Today

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Signals 38% Listing Gain As Issue Opens Today

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com