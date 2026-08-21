Charter Plane Crash Kills Eight Near Remote Radar Site In Western Alaska, Military Says

A charter aircraft carrying eight people crashed at a remote radar site in western Alaska, killing all on board, the US military said.

The crash happened at Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, approximately 450 miles (725 km) west of Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday.

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“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said US Air Force Lt Gen Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defence Command Region and Eleventh Air Force.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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