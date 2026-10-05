Jio Platforms IPO To Open For Subscription On Oct 21, Listing Likely On Oct 28

The initial public offering of Jio Platforms, which is expected to be the country's biggest issue, is likely to open for subscription on October 21, sources aware of the development said.

Shares of the digital services major are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on October 28, sources added.

The company is likely to get listed by the end of this month at an enterprise valuation of USD 143-146 billion or above Rs 12 lakh crore.

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“The issue will open for subscription from October 21 to October 23 after completion of the anchor round on October 19. The shares are expected to get listed on October 28 for public trading," one of the sources tracking the development told PTI.

An email query sent to Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) did not elicit any reply.

Jio Platforms IPO is touted as India's largest public offer at an estimated size of USD 3.8 billion.

The company has concluded overseas roadshows and is expected to file final papers with market regulator Sebi for the IPO in the week starting October 12.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued its final observations on August 28. Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.

According to its draft prospectus, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, equivalent to about 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity base.

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Sources have indicated that the company may raise around USD 3.8 billion from the public offer.

The IPO comes as India's primary market has seen heightened action, with strong participation from retail investors and domestic institutions.

More than two dozen IPOs have been announced or launched since July 1, nearly matching the 28 recorded in the first half of 2026.

Jio Platforms houses Reliance's digital businesses, including its telecommunications operations.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of JPL, dominates the Indian telecom market with a 32.89 per cent market share in fixed-line connections, serving 157.9 million customers, and a 39.29 per cent share in mobile connections, with 506 million customers.

JPL has the largest 5G Standalone network outside China, with 26.85 crore 5G customers as of June 2026. Jio leads the Fixed Wireless Access segment globally with about 1.5 crore subscribers, roughly 1.5 times the second-largest player, US-based T-Mobile.

Jio claims that its 5G network's carrying capacity is close to 60 per cent of India's wireless data traffic, one of the largest in the world.

For FY26, Jio Platforms posted a 15 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 30,053 crore and a 14.5 per cent increase in annual revenue to Rs 1,46,885 crore.

The IPO would be the first public offering from the Reliance Group since 2008 and the first IPO of a consumer-focused business within the conglomerate.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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