IPO Listing: Orient Cables Shares Settle With Over 65% Gains, AceVector Dips 11% On Debut

The D-street was split on the new listings front on Monday, with Orient Cables Ltd.'s stock making a bumper debut, AceVector shares listing with losses, Runwal Enterprises Ltd. little changed, and German Green Steel and Power Ltd. making modest listing gains.

Orient Cables shares opened at Rs 450, up over 65% from their issue price of Rs 272, AceVector was down 11% at the time of listing to Rs 28.32 from its issue price of Rs 32.

Shares of Runwal Enterprises made a flat debut on the exchanges and listed at its issue price of Rs 305. The shares later slipped 2.57% to Rs 297.15. German Green Steel and Power listed with a 2.14% premium at Rs 142. The IPO's issue price was 139.

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Orient Cables IPO Subscription Details

The Rs 552 crore IPO received bids amounting to 61.86 times the shares on offer by the close of the subscription period.

QIBs: 115.71 times

NIIs: 91.21 times

RIIs: 15.52 times

Orient Cable IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 552 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore

Price band: Rs 258-Rs 272 per share

Lot size: 55 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,960 at the upper price band

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Subscription Details

The IPO was subscribed 23.21 times by the end of the bidding period.

QIBs: 16.1 times

NIIs: 47.2 times

RIIs: 16.97 times

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 303.90 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares worth Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore

Price band: Rs 132-Rs 139 per share

Lot size: 107 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,873 at the upper price band

Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026

Book running lead manager: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Subscription Status

The Acevector IPO ended its subscription period with the issue booked 3.4 times overall.

QIBs: 1.99 times

NIIs: 6.15 times

RIIs: 3.36 times

Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 420 crore

Issue structure: Fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares worth Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore

Price band: Rs 30-Rs 32 per share

Lot size: 468 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,976 at the upper price band

Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

Runwal Enterprises IPO Subscription Details

Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 1.28 times overall by the time bidding closed.

QIBs: 1.06 times

NIIs: 2.65 times

RIIs: 0.82 times

Runwal Enterprises IPO Details

Issue size: Rs 499.83 crore

Issue structure: Entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore

Price band: Rs 290-Rs 305 per share

Lot size: 49 shares

Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,945 at the upper price band

Book running lead manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

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