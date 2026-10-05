IPO Listing: Orient Cables Shares Settle With Over 65% Gains, AceVector Dips 11% On Debut

The D-street was split on the new listings front on Monday, with Orient Cables Ltd.'s stock making a bumper debut, AceVector shares listing with losses, Runwal Enterprises Ltd. little changed, and German Green Steel and Power Ltd. making modest listing gains.
Orient Cables shares opened at Rs 450, up over 65% from their issue price of Rs 272, AceVector was down 11% at the time of listing to Rs 28.32 from its issue price of Rs 32.
Shares of Runwal Enterprises made a flat debut on the exchanges and listed at its issue price of Rs 305. The shares later slipped 2.57% to Rs 297.15. German Green Steel and Power listed with a 2.14% premium at Rs 142. The IPO's issue price was 139.
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Orient Cables IPO Subscription Details
The Rs 552 crore IPO received bids amounting to 61.86 times the shares on offer by the close of the subscription period.
- QIBs: 115.71 times
- NIIs: 91.21 times
- RIIs: 15.52 times
Orient Cable IPO Details
- Issue size: Rs 552 crore
- Issue structure: Fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 85.29 lakh shares worth Rs 232 crore
- Price band: Rs 258-Rs 272 per share
- Lot size: 55 shares
- Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,960 at the upper price band
- Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.
- Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.
German Green Steel & Power IPO Subscription Details
The IPO was subscribed 23.21 times by the end of the bidding period.
- QIBs: 16.1 times
- NIIs: 47.2 times
- RIIs: 16.97 times
German Green Steel & Power IPO Details
- Issue size: Rs 303.90 crore
- Issue structure: Fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares worth Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore
- Price band: Rs 132-Rs 139 per share
- Lot size: 107 shares
- Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,873 at the upper price band
- Subscription dates: September 25 to September 29, 2026
- Book running lead manager: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.
- Registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Subscription Status
The Acevector IPO ended its subscription period with the issue booked 3.4 times overall.
- QIBs: 1.99 times
- NIIs: 6.15 times
- RIIs: 3.36 times
Acevector (Snapdeal) IPO Details
- Issue size: Rs 420 crore
- Issue structure: Fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares worth Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore
- Price band: Rs 30-Rs 32 per share
- Lot size: 468 shares
- Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,976 at the upper price band
- Book running lead manager: IIFL Capital Services Ltd.
- Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
- Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today
Runwal Enterprises IPO Subscription Details
Runwal Enterprises IPO was subscribed 1.28 times overall by the time bidding closed.
- QIBs: 1.06 times
- NIIs: 2.65 times
- RIIs: 0.82 times
Runwal Enterprises IPO Details
Issue size: Rs 499.83 crore
Issue structure: Entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares worth Rs 499.83 crore
Price band: Rs 290-Rs 305 per share
Lot size: 49 shares
Minimum retail investment: Rs 14,945 at the upper price band
Book running lead manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.
Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
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