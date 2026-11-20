India A will begin their campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with a Group B clash against Nepal on Friday, November 20. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to make a winning start to the 50-over tournament, which is being played in Doha, Qatar.

India A have named a strong squad for the competition, featuring several prominent names, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.

Tilak Varma will lead the side, while Rinku Singh has been appointed vice-captain.

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Nepal, meanwhile, will be led by experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Their squad also features established players such as Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi and Lokesh Bam.

Both teams are part of Group B, which also includes Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 26 and 27.

The final will be played on November 29.

India A vs Nepal: Date

The India A vs Nepal match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Friday, November 20.

India A vs Nepal: Time

The India A vs Nepal match will begin at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

India A vs Nepal: Venue

The match will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch India A vs Nepal Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India A vs Nepal match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

Where To Watch India A vs Nepal Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the India A vs Nepal match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India A vs Nepal: Full Squads

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (captain), Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

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Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Basir Ahamad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sundeep Jora, Abhishesh Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan and Dev Khanal.

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