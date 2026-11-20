SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said corporate governance must go beyond regulatory compliance, stressing that boards, auditors and other gatekeepers must exercise independent judgement and ensure accountability as businesses face emerging challenges from technology and artificial intelligence.

Pandey said regulators must keep adapting their frameworks to changing market needs, but regulation alone cannot replace ethical leadership, effective oversight and a strong governance culture, Pandey said in his prepared remarks at the Corporate Governance Summit in Mumbai on Friday.

He said companies may meet disclosure requirements without necessarily following the principles of good governance, which involve how decisions are made, risks are managed, conflicts of interest are addressed and accountability is maintained. "A company may comply with every disclosure requirement and yet fall short of the spirit of good governance," Pandey said.

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Board Oversight

Pandey said independent directors, auditors, compliance professionals, company secretaries, credit rating agencies and other intermediaries play a central role in the governance ecosystem.

He said independent directors must demonstrate their independence through informed participation, constructive questioning and the willingness to express an independent view, rather than relying only on eligibility criteria or appointment procedures.

Auditors, meanwhile, must exercise professional scepticism and identify potential concerns, beyond completing the audit process, he said.

"Regulation can establish the framework. But its effectiveness depends on the people and institutions operating within it," Pandey said.

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SEBI Reforms

Pandey said SEBI has been working to strengthen corporate governance while simplifying compliance requirements and improving ease of doing business.

The regulator has introduced quantitative thresholds to determine the materiality of events to improve objectivity and consistency in disclosures. It has also strengthened the framework governing related-party transactions while reviewing and simplifying requirements based on the nature and materiality of transactions.

SEBI has also proposed changes to the framework for monitoring the utilisation of funds raised through public issues. The proposals include strengthening the functioning of monitoring agencies, allowing them to submit reports directly to stock exchanges and extending monitoring requirements to issuances irrespective of their size, excluding offers for sale.

The regulator has proposed a review of the framework governing action taken by stock exchanges against listed companies for regulatory non-compliance. The proposal seeks to avoid duplication of monetary penalties when a company is listed on multiple exchanges by allowing only one exchange to levy a fine.

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ESG Disclosure

Pandey said corporate governance also covers environmental and social risks, which can affect business resilience and long-term value creation.

SEBI's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting framework requires structured environmental, social and governance disclosures from the top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation.

The regulator also requires value-chain ESG disclosures only for partners contributing 2% or more of a company's total purchases and sales by value.

The framework aims to improve the quality and credibility of sustainability disclosures while recognising implementation challenges, he said.

Board Training

Pandey said corporate boards, particularly independent directors, need greater capacity to deal with issues ranging from complex financial structures and regulatory developments to cybersecurity, data governance and artificial intelligence.

He said a one-time induction or occasional training programme would not be sufficient to prepare directors for a rapidly changing business environment.

SEBI and the National Institute of Securities Markets, along with industry associations, professional institutes, academic and technology institutions, and industry professionals, have begun preliminary consultations on establishing a Capacity Building Network for independent directors.

The proposed network would facilitate peer learning, discussions on boardroom challenges, case studies and repositories of governance practices.

The objective is to move beyond compliance training towards discussions on strategy, emerging risks and board oversight, Pandey said.

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Governance Ahead

Pandey said regulation must remain responsive to emerging risks, encourage innovation and avoid unnecessary complexity, while corporate leadership and governance gatekeepers must take responsibility for ethical decisions.

"Boards must encourage open discussion and constructive challenge. Management must recognise that transparency strengthens credibility. And gatekeepers must exercise professional judgement with independence and integrity," he said.

He said regulators must continue to engage with stakeholders, review existing frameworks and adapt to changing circumstances.

Pandey said regulators, corporate boards, management and gatekeepers must collectively strengthen governance, transparency and accountability.

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