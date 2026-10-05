IndusInd Bank Q2 Update: Net Advances Rise 11.2%; Rs 33,000 Crore Mobilised Via FCNR(B) Deposits

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported strong growth in advances and deposits in the second quarter of financial year 2027, with net advances rising 11.2% year-on-year and deposits increasing 10.1%. The private lender also mobilised $3.51 billion or Rs Rs 33,627 crore in FCNR(B) deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's deposit swap facility.

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Advances Expand, Deposits Rise

IndusInd Bank's net advances for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026 stood at Rs 3.62 lakh crore, which accounts for an 11.2% yearly uptick compared to Rs 3.25 lakh crore. On a sequential basis, advances rose 11.1% from Rs 3.26 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30.

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Meanwhile, total deposits for IndusInd Bank for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 came in at Rs 4.29 lakh crore, up 10.1% year-on-year from Rs 3.89 lakh crore. But on a sequential basis, deposits rose 3.4% from Rs 4.14 lakh crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027.

The bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at 28%, decreasing from 29.4% in the quarter ended June 30 and below 30.7% reported a year earlier.

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FCNR (B) Deposits

IndusInd Bank mobilised FCNR (B) deposits adding up to $3.51 billion or Rs 33,627 crore. This was pursuant to the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) deposit swap facility announced on June 8, 2026, which was available for deposits mobilised up to Aug. 31, 2026.

Under this scheme, the outstanding loan as of September 30, 2026, extended from Bank's Gift City branch amounted to $1.73 billion or Rs 16,564 crore against such deposits. Additionally, standby letters of credit issued against FCNR (B) deposits adding up to $0.50 billion or Rs 4,772 crore were outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2026.

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